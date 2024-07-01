Stars sign Matt Duchene to a one-year contract

Selected by Colorado with the third overall pick in 2009, Duchene ranks second among players in his draft class in goals (341) and points (341-468—809) and fourth in assists (468). He also ranks third in even-strength goals (253), shares third in game-winning tallies (49) and ranks fourth in overtime goals (12) and fifth in power-play tallies (86). He was a Calder Memorial Trophy finalist in 2009 after leading all rookies in points (24-31—55) and sharing first in goals (24).