Stars sign Matt Duchene to a one-year contract

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Matt Duchene to a one-year contract, which will run through the 2024-25 season. The one-year deal is worth $3 million.
In his first season with the Stars in 2023-24, Duchene, 33, recorded 65 points (25-40—65) in 80 regular-season contests. He shared third on the club in assists (40), fourth in points and fifth in goals (25). Furthermore, Duchene led the club in game-winning goals (7), ranked third in even-strength points (19-30—49) and shared fourth in even-strength tallies (19).
"Matt was a tremendous addition to our team and played an integral role in our success last season," said Nill. "He fit in seamlessly, provided veteran leadership and fortified our group of forwards. We're thrilled to have him back in Dallas for another season."
Duchene became the 384th skater in NHL history to reach the 1,000 regular-season games played mark with his appearance against the Washington Capitals on Dec. 7, 2023. He was the 259th forward to reach the league-recognized milestone and is one of five players from the 2009 NHL Draft to reach 1,000 games (also John Tavares, Ryan O'Reilly, Victor Hedman and Nick Leddy).
The Haliburton, Ontario native posted 29 points (11-18—29) through his first 30 games with Dallas, his highest total through that game count since his career-best season in 2021-22 (43-43—86 in 78 GP with Nashville). He became the sixth player in franchise history to score three winning goals in a four-game span (Nov. 9, 11 & 14, 2023), joining Jamie Benn in 2019-20, Jere Lehtinen in 2005-06, Pierre Turgeon in 2002-03, Jude Drouin in 1971-72 and Wayne Connelly in 1967-68.
On Feb. 26, Duchene recorded his 800th career NHL point (339-461—800 in 1,034 GP) with a goal against the New York Islanders to become just the second member of the 2009 NHL Draft class to reach the mark, following Tavares.
Selected by Colorado with the third overall pick in 2009, Duchene ranks second among players in his draft class in goals (341) and points (341-468—809) and fourth in assists (468). He also ranks third in even-strength goals (253), shares third in game-winning tallies (49) and ranks fourth in overtime goals (12) and fifth in power-play tallies (86). He was a Calder Memorial Trophy finalist in 2009 after leading all rookies in points (24-31—55) and sharing first in goals (24).
A two-time NHL All-Star, Duchene most recently earned the nod in 2016 with Colorado. He was named to his first NHL All-Star Game in 2011, also with the Avalanche.
Duchene has a wealth of experience on the international stage, winning gold with Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympics, 2015 and 2016 World Championships, 2016 World Cup of Hockey and 2008 U-18 World Championship.