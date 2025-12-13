Game Day Guide: Stars vs Panthers

View the latest information on the matchup against Florida, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

By Stars Staff

When: Saturday, December 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Florida Panthers
Record
21-6-5 (10-4-1 Home)
15-13-2 (5-7-0 Away)
Rank
47 Points (2nd in Central)
32 Points (6th in Atlantic)
Power Play
33.0% (33-for-100)
18.3% (19-for-104)
Penalty Kill
83.3% (85-for-102)
81.6% (80-for-98)
Last 10 Games
8-1-1
4-5-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Florida Panthers Saturday night for the second and final time this season. Dallas fell short to Florida in a 4-3 shootout loss earlier this season on Nov. 1.
  • Dallas is 23-21-11 all-time vs. Florida, including a 10-10-6 record on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned points in seven of their last 10 games played (5-3-2) against the Panthers at American Airlines Center, dating back to Jan. 23, 2018.
  • Forward Mikko Rantanen enters Saturday’s contest riding a three-game point streak against the Panthers, earning seven points (3-4—7) during that span. In all, Rantanen has totaled 22 points (8-14—22) in 15 career games vs. Florida. His 1.47 points per game against them ranks third among all active NHL skaters who have played Florida at least five times in their career. Out of 15 career games against the Panthers, he has recorded seven multi-point outings.
  • Forward Sam Steel tallied three assists in Dallas’ last game against Florida on Nov. 1, tying a single-game career high and the first time in his career that he had three assists in a single game. In all, Steel has totaled five points (0-5—5) in nine career games played against the Panthers.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mikko Rantanen (3-4—7, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (17-17—34, 32 GP)
Matt Duchene (1-3—4, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (11-22—33, 31 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (14-17—31, 32 GP)
Thomas Harley (0-2—2, 2 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (8-14—22, 15 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Jason Robertson enters Saturday’s game riding a five-game point streak (4-1—5) dating back to Dec. 3 against the Devils. A goal or an assist on Saturday would give him points in six consecutive games for the second time this season after recording an eight-game point streak from Nov. 9 to 25 (11-7—18). With Robertson's goal in Dallas' last game on Thursday against the Minnesota Wild, he became the third player this season to reach the 20-goal mark and his five consecutive seasons with 20-plus goals is the third-longest stretch in Stars team history according to NHL Stats. In all, Robertson has totaled 40 points (20-20—40) in 32 games played this season, ranking second on the team and tied for seventh in the NHL in scoring entering play Friday. His 20 goals were also third in the League entering play Friday. In his career against Florida, Robertson has tallied 16 points (9-7—16) in 17 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +3.

Panthers forward Sam Reinhart enters Saturday's matchup having tallied four points (1-3—4) in his last four games played. Reinhart has collected 28 points (15-13—28) through 30 games played this season. His 28 points and 15 goals both rank second among Panthers skaters. Reinhart also paces the team in game-winning goals (5). In his career against Dallas, Reinhart has recorded 15 points (9-6—15) in 18 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +3. He enters Saturday's contest riding a five-game point streak against the Stars, earning 10 points (6-4—10) during that span.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars scored their first shorthanded goal of the season on Thursday at Minnesota.

That’s not a bad thing.

Dallas has had some ups and downs on the penalty kill this season, and the focus on actually killing the penalties has been a very positive motivation. By going 3-for-3 on the kill against the Wild, the lads in Victory Green ran their streak of consecutive kills to 34 straight over a span of 10 games.

Head coach Glen Gulutzan said the team struggled early, and so getting the numbers back to normal was crucial. On Nov. 22, Dallas ranked 25th in the penalty kill at 75.7 percent, so there was a real push by assistant coach Alain Nasreddine and his players to fix that hole in the game.

“Early on, we took on a lot of goals early and we were just trying to get it stabilized,” Gulutzan said. “Nas has done a great job of getting us stabilized, so a little less on the table was trying to push offense. Our penalty kill has been stingy, so we’re good there. We’re not trying to score, we’re trying to get the penalty killed.”

The shorthanded goals are just a bonus, and Miro Heiskanen’s was the result of an offensive zone faceoff, so that was a unique situation in its own right. And, truth be told, the Stars had only eight shorties all of last season, so it’s not a huge part of their game.

But it does open up a conversation about the kill and what has been going right. Since coming on in 2022, Nasreddine has run the second-best PK in the NHL at 82.6 percent. A big reason for that is his coaching and the fact Dallas has great players already in place.

Esa Lindell leads the NHL in shorthanded minutes throughout his career and is seen as one of the best defensive defensemen in the league. Added to that this year is the fact Heiskanen has been used more on the kill. Heiskanen is averaging 3:14 in shorthanded minutes this season after averaging just 0:41 last season.

That adjustment might have been part of the reason for the slow start. Add to that the fact that Radek Faksa returned after a year in St. Louis, Justin Hryckowian is new to the NHL level, and Oskar Bäck is being used more, and there were some adjustments.

“I think it’s just ups and downs in any season,” said Steel. “Pucks were going in and now they’re not.”

Lindell said he too felt the actual kill was good even when the numbers weren’t.

“Honestly, it felt the same,” Lindell said. “Sometimes, you just get in stretches where they score and you feel like you’re playing well. I thought we were fine then and I think we’re fine now.”

That said, there are adjustments and there are things the team can do to be better every game.

“I give Naz a lot of credit,” Gulutzan said. “That’s his baby and he takes care of it. It’s been one of the best in the league for years, and there’s a good reason for that.”

Key Numbers 🔢

3.27

Florida ranks 22nd in the league in goals against average at 3.27. The Panthers were seventh last season at 2.72.

40.0 percent

Dallas leads the NHL in home power play success rate at 40.0 percent. Florida is last in road power play success rate at 9.3 percent.

22

Rantanen has 22 points (8 goals, 14 assists) in 15 career games against the Panthers. He has a three-game scoring streak against Florida where he has 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists).

He Said It 📢

“I’m not going to let guys rot on the vine if we got guys who can come in and do the job, especially with the fatigue of the schedule. That will play a factor in bringing in fresh legs.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on the desire to keep players like Nathan Bastian and Vladislav Kolyachonok from sitting out too long

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Los Angeles Kings
December 15
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
San Jose Sharks
December 18
9:00 p.m.
SAP Center
Anaheim Ducks
December 19
9:00 p.m.
Honda Center

