Game Day Guide: Stars at Ducks

First Shift 🏒

It’s pretty easy to find good stats about the Dallas Stars.

After all, they have the best regular season record in the league since the start of the 2022-23 season at 171-75-34 (.671) and rank fourth in goals for and fourth in goals against. Pretty high cotton.

But as spectacular as some of these numbers are, they pale in comparison to the team’s performance on the second night of a back-to-back. Facing one of the greatest challenges an NHL team can, the Stars have been beyond impressive.

Since the start of last season, the lads in Victory Green are 12-2-1 on the second night of a back-to-back. That’s the best mark in the league. Want more? Dallas also has a 1.73 GAA in those games, tops in the NHL, and a .947 save percentage, also best in that situation.

“It’s probably the biggest part,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said of the goaltending. “Certainly, your goaltender coming in on a back-to-back is big. And then, the little things like specialty teams can be big.”

Casey DeSmith has drawn the majority of these starts and will get the call again on Friday in Anaheim. DeSmith has been one of the best road goalies in the league since joining the Stars last season. He has a 14-5-3 record away from home with a 2.23 GAA and .926 save percentage.

He often gets the hardest starts, but also comes up with some gutty performances.

“He’s so mentally tough,” Gulutzan said. “Nothing seems to bother him.”

Both DeSmith and Jake Oettinger have been instrumental in giving their team confidence by keeping them in every game. That’s huge when you might be tired after playing the night before.

“They always give us a chance in every game we’re in,” said forward Johnston. “I think if we start slow or we’re just having trouble, the goalies are there for us. That’s huge.”

Of course, the team is also pretty good at this – as they are at a lot of things.

“I just think the coaches do a great job and we try to play smart hockey,” said forward Sam Steel. “I think that’s been big for us in a lot of games.”