Game Day Guide: Stars at Ducks

When: Friday, December 19 at 9:00 p.m.
Where: Honda Center
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
View the latest information on the matchup against Anaheim, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
Dallas Stars
Anaheim Ducks
Record
23-7-5 (12-2-4 Away)
20-12-2 (11-4-0 Home)
Rank
51 Points (2nd in Central)
42 Points (2nd in Pacific)
Power Play
32.0% (34-for-106)
17.7% (20-for-113)
Penalty Kill
82.8% (92-for-111)
76.3% (87-for-114)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
5-4-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jamie Benn (1-4—5, 4 GP)
Jamie Benn (12-27—39, 52 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (3-1—4, 2 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (16-20—36, 31 GP)
Roope Hintz (1-2—3, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (14-17—31, 41 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (4-13—17, 16 GP)
Stars forward Justin Hryckowian had a career-high six hits in Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, which ties for the eighth-most by a rookie in a single game this season. His 51 total hits this season rank third among Stars skaters and eighth among all NHL rookies entering play Thursday. Hryckowian has totaled eight points (3-5—8) through 33 games played this season. His 56.7 face-off win percentage ranks third among Stars skaters and third among all NHL rookies to have taken more than 10 face-offs this season. Hryckowian played in his first career game against Anaheim on Nov. 6 where he registered 11:18 of ice time and tallied one hit, one takeaway and went 2-for-4 at the face-off dot.
Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier has collected 36 points (18-18—36) through 34 games this season, ranking second on the team in scoring. Gauthier leads Anaheim skaters in goals (18), even-strength scoring (14-14—28) and shots taken (127) while tying for the lead in game-winning goals (3). In his career against Dallas, Gauthier has registered five points (3-2—5) in four games played, earning points in all but one of those games. His 1.25 points per game against the Stars rank eighth among active NHL skaters who have played Dallas at least three times in their career.
It’s pretty easy to find good stats about the Dallas Stars.
After all, they have the best regular season record in the league since the start of the 2022-23 season at 171-75-34 (.671) and rank fourth in goals for and fourth in goals against. Pretty high cotton.
But as spectacular as some of these numbers are, they pale in comparison to the team’s performance on the second night of a back-to-back. Facing one of the greatest challenges an NHL team can, the Stars have been beyond impressive.
Since the start of last season, the lads in Victory Green are 12-2-1 on the second night of a back-to-back. That’s the best mark in the league. Want more? Dallas also has a 1.73 GAA in those games, tops in the NHL, and a .947 save percentage, also best in that situation.
“It’s probably the biggest part,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said of the goaltending. “Certainly, your goaltender coming in on a back-to-back is big. And then, the little things like specialty teams can be big.”
Casey DeSmith has drawn the majority of these starts and will get the call again on Friday in Anaheim. DeSmith has been one of the best road goalies in the league since joining the Stars last season. He has a 14-5-3 record away from home with a 2.23 GAA and .926 save percentage.
He often gets the hardest starts, but also comes up with some gutty performances.
“He’s so mentally tough,” Gulutzan said. “Nothing seems to bother him.”
Both DeSmith and Jake Oettinger have been instrumental in giving their team confidence by keeping them in every game. That’s huge when you might be tired after playing the night before.
“They always give us a chance in every game we’re in,” said forward Johnston. “I think if we start slow or we’re just having trouble, the goalies are there for us. That’s huge.”
Of course, the team is also pretty good at this – as they are at a lot of things.
“I just think the coaches do a great job and we try to play smart hockey,” said forward Sam Steel. “I think that’s been big for us in a lot of games.”
3.44
Anaheim is second in the NHL in goals per game at 3.44. Dallas ranks fifth in GAA at 2.59.
572
Anaheim ranks second in the NHL in shots that miss the net at 572. Dallas ranks 32nd at 370.
.333
Dallas is tied for the league lead in wins when trailing after two periods with 4. Their .333 points percentage (4-5-3) is best in the NHL.
“Primarily, we worry about getting the right D matchup. We’ve got three lines that can play pretty good defensive hockey, so then we try to make sure we have the right D matched up against the best players in the league.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on whether he worries about line matching on the road
