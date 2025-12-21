Game Day Guide: Stars vs Maple Leafs

Dallas Stars
Toronto Maple Leafs
Record
24-7-5 (11-5-1 Home)
15-13-5 (5-8-0 Away)
Rank
53 Points (2nd in Central)
35 Points (7th in Atlantic)
Power Play
32.1% (35-for-109)
14.1% (12-for-85)
Penalty Kill
83.3% (95-for-114)
83.3% (75-for-90)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
5-3-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Toronto Maple Leafs Sunday night for the first of two matchups this season. The two teams will face each other for a final time this season on April 13 in Toronto.
  • Dallas is 94-99-33 all-time vs. Toronto, including a 54-44-13 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars’ 762 all-time goals for against the Maple Leafs rank seventh in the League. Dallas also went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill against Toronto during the 2024-25 season which ranked tied for first among all NHL teams.
  • Forward Mikko Rantanen enters Sunday’s contest riding a four-game point streak against the Maple Leafs, earning six points (3-3—6) during that span. In all, Rantanen has totaled 15 points (6-9—15) in 14 career games vs. Toronto, averaging 1.07 points per game.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen enters Sunday’s game riding a three-game point streak vs. Toronto, earning three points (0-3—3) during that span. In 11 career games played against the Maple Leafs, Heiskanen has recorded five points (0-5—5), averaging 25:31 of ice time per game. His 25:31 time on ice per game played vs. Toronto is the third-most among active NHL skaters.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mikko Rantanen (3-3—6, 4 GP)
Tyler Seguin (17-18—35, 36 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (0-3—3, 3 GP)
Matt Duchene (6-13—19, 25 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (1-2—3, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (7-9—16, 25 GP)
Sam Steel (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (6-9—15, 14 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Roope Hintz enters Sunday's contest riding a two-game point streak, collecting four points (2-2—4) during that span. Hintz has totaled 30 points (11-19—30) through 31 games played this season, ranking fifth on the team in scoring despite missing five games due to an injury earlier this season. He also ranks second in face-off win percentage (57.0) among Stars skaters. Hintz' fastest skating speed this season (23.61) ranks 10th among NHL skaters entering play Saturday. Hintz is expected to skate in his 500th NHL game on Sunday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs forward William Nylander has tallied 36 points (11-25—36) through 29 games played this season, leading Toronto skaters in scoring and averaging 1.24 points per game. Nylander also leads the team in both even-strength scoring (9-20—29) and power-play scoring (2-5—7) this season, while ranking third in goals (11). In his career against Dallas, Nylander has notched 14 points (6-8—14) in 14 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +2. He has also registered two game-winning goals and four multi-point outings against the Stars.

First Shift 🏒

Thirty-six games into his second go-round with the Stars, Glen Gulutzan seems to be fostering a learning environment.

After a two-year run as a rookie NHL head coach back in 2011-13 with Dallas, Gultzan spent three years as an assistant in Vancouver, two years as the head coach in Calgary, and seven years as an assistant in Edmonton. So the 54-year-old has a pretty good grip on processing information. That has come in handy on many different occasions this year.

Earlier in the season, the team needed to fix the penalty kill and did that. Then, there was a hiccup with the power play and the coaches and players bonded together to find a solution. On Friday, the lads in Victory Green were coming off a 5-3 win over San Jose that got a little too pacey for Gulutzan’s liking, so he met with players in the morning, went over video, and drew up a better gameplan to face a similarly young and speedy Anaheim Ducks team.

On Friday night, Dallas was near flawless in running up a 7-1 lead through two periods and then cruised to an 8-3 win in the end. It was a great case of “see a problem, fix a problem.”

“It’s nice when you get a result,” Gulutzan said of the process. “At the end of the day, it’s a constant thing. It’s a day-to-day every day.”

Gulutzan studied teaching in college and loves the learning process, and that has been helpful in bonding with his new players. After the video session Friday morning, he had a few brief chats to drop reminders with certain individuals, and that seemed to foster communication. And with a similar opponent on back-to-back nights, the Stars were a much different team.

“We clogged the middle of the ice, the neutral zone, and they fired some bad passes and we took advantage of it,” said defenseman Thomas Harley.

Dallas had played two “stingy” teams in Florida and Los Angeles and also assimilated information on those games, getting better on the second night. But in adjusting from that style of play to a more high-flying brand of hockey, everyone had to change gears, so to speak.

“We asked all of our lines today that we have to be better defensively, more conscious, and win a few more battles and not feed any transition,” Gulutzan said. “With San Jose, we didn’t want to make them excited, but we did, and Otter bailed us out. We said we can’t feed another team. That’s our own doing, so we have some correctable things.”

And they did just that. In the end, they controlled play. In the end, the defense fed the offense. In the end, it was another nice day inside the classroom.

“I enjoy it,” Gulutzan said. “You put out one fire and another comes up. I like the challenge of that. You don’t play the same way against every team. There are similarities. You had LA and Florida, stingy, man-on-man, heavy teams, to teams that can ignite off the line rushes, so you have to strategize a little differently.”

Key Numbers 🔢

3

Nick Robertson, the brother of Stars forward Jason Robertson, has 3 goals and 1 assist in 6 career games against Dallas. That is his third-most goals against any opponent.

13.8 percent

Dallas leads the NHL in shooting percentage at 13.8 percent. Johnston leads the active Stars averaging at least one shot on goal per game at 20.9 percent.

16.6

Toronto leads the NHL in giveaways at 16.6 per game. Dallas ranks 25th at 14.5.

He Said It 📢

“I feel like myself again. It’s nice to have a healthy body and be able to move around again. Now, it’s just trying to get up to speed again and playing the way I can.”

-Stars defenseman Harley, who had a goal and assist and was plus-5 in his fifth game back from injury

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

