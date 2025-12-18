Game Day Guide: Stars at Sharks

When: Thursday, December 18 at 9:00 p.m.
Where: SAP Center
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
San Jose Sharks
Record
22-7-5 (11-2-4 Away)
17-14-3 (10-5-3 Home)
Rank
49 Points (2nd in Central)
37 Points (5th in Pacific)
Power Play
31.4% (33-for-105)
18.5% (22-for-119)
Penalty Kill
82.4% (89-for-108)
78.6% (88-for-112)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
6-4-0
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (8-7—15, 10 GP)
Jamie Benn (21-30—51, 54 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (7-8—15, 6 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (18-16—34, 27 GP)
Roope Hintz (3-4—7, 6 GP)
Matt Duchene (17-15—32, 42 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (4-3—7, 5 GP)
Tyler Seguin (10-13—23, 27 GP)
Stars forward Rantanen recorded two points (1-1—2) in Dallas' last matchup on Monday against the Los Angeles Kings and has tallied 16 points (4-12—16) in his last 10 games played. Rantanen has totaled 44 points (14-30—44) in 33 games played this season and enters Thursday’s game leading the Stars in scoring. His 44 points are tied for the sixth-most while his 30 assists are tied for the fourth-most in the League entering play Wednesday. Rantanen is currently pacing to finish the year with 74 assists and 108 points, both of which would be career highs for the forward. In his career against San Jose, Rantanen has registered 34 points (18-16—34) in 27 games played, averaging 1.26 points per game and upholds a plus-minus rating of +18. His plus-minus rating against them tops all active Stars skaters. He enters Thursday’s contest riding a five-game point streak vs. San Jose, collecting seven points (4-3—7) during that span, including putting up three points (1-2—3) in Dallas’ last meeting with them on Dec. 5.
Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini enters Thursday's contest riding a three-game point streak, earning eight points (3-5—8) during that span, including putting up four points (2-2—4) in San Jose's last game on Dec. 16 against the Calgary Flames. He now has registered 14 multi-point outings this season. In all, Celebrini has totaled 51 points (18-33—51) in 34 games played this season, leading Sharks skaters and ranking third in the NHL entering play Wednesday. In his career against Dallas, Celebrini has recorded one assist in three games played.
Duchene is an effective player.
What’s maybe most impressive about the 34-year-old is his ability to be effective in so many different situations with so many different linemates.
Duchene is coming back from a concussion, and the seven-week recovery has been one of the toughest challenges in his career. But there he was on Monday, making plays beside Rantanen in a 4-1 win over Los Angeles, finishing with a goal and an assist while registering a plus-3.
And even more than that, he just looks like Matt Duchene again.
“You can see his timing is getting back and he’s creating some offense,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “That’s what Dutchy is going to bring for us when he gets his motor up and running – against these teams that play man-on-man, he holds on to pucks with his heavy body and twists and turns and buys time and makes plays in tight spaces. That’s going to help increase our O-zone time.”
That could be huge for a Stars team that is seeking to up its puck possession and even strength scoring - two areas where Duchene excels. In the previous two seasons, Duchene has ranked second on the Stars in even strength points. Two years ago, he was on a line with Seguin and Mason Marchment that was among the best in the NHL at 5-on-5 play. Last season, after Seguin was hurt, Duchene shuffled between Marchment, Evgenii Dadonov, Mikael Granlund, Johnston and Benn, and finished with 82 points in 82 games.
This year, he suffered a concussion in the third game of the season and has played just nine games in total. He has logged five in a row since his return, but Monday was the first game where he scored.
“I don’t think that has anything to do with being 100 percent,” Duchene said of his goal and assist. “I think if you look at the plays I made last game and this game, those are the plays I make when I’m 100 percent. I think it’s the process of how you feel that’s important, and the last few games I could really feel that coming. I’m feeling confident, I’m feeling calm, a lot of the anxiety of coming back is fading away, so I just want to keep going with it.”
He can definitely do that. With Seguin out again and Benn playing on a line with Hintz and Robertson, there is a spot available on a line with Rantanen and Johnston. It would likely mean that Duchene would have to play some wing, but he and Johnston can form a lefty-righty flip at center, too, and that could become the latest connection for Duchene.
“There are a lot of good players around me, a lot of smart players who can play anywhere in the lineup,” Rantanen said. “We’ve got a deep lineup where whoever you play with, you play with smart players.”
That’s a huge key for Duchene. He likes to hold onto pucks, he likes to take a few chances, he likes to be creative. To do that, he needs to find kindred spirits – as he has on so many occasions with this team.
“He's an elite player, he can make plays like that,” Duchene said of Rantanen’s pass that found him driving to the net. “I saw him get the puck and I knew if there was a lane, he would find me. It’s fun playing with a guy like that. I think the three of us when we’re together, we can all do that for each other.”
And that’s exciting for a team that is 22-7-5 and still believes it has plenty of room for improvement.
“You’ve got to score even strength,” Duchene said. “We know what the playoffs look like. Tonight was kind of that way. [Los Angeles] is one of the best defensive teams in the league, so 5-on-5 has to be your calling card. It’s been the weak point of our team this year. Our record is great, we’re in a good spot, but you’re always looking for ways to get better, and that’s a way we can take a step.”
As he has shown quite a bit in the past, Duchene can be very effective in that regard.
.765
Dallas has the best road points percentage in the league at .765 (11-2-4). The Stars are first in road penalty kill at 88.1 percent, second in scoring at 3.53 goals per game, and fifth in power play at 26.0 percent.
31.6
San Jose allows the most shots on goal per game in the NHL at 31.6. Dallas ranks 30th in shots on goal per game at 25.1
37
San Jose ranks third in first period scoring with 37 goals. The Sharks rank 31st in third period scoring at 26 goals. Dallas ranks second in third period scoring at 46 goals and 25th in first period scoring at 26 goals.
“I thought of all the games we played all year, I thought last game was the game where you could see a conscious effort by guys to get pucks to the net. Guys who were playing 10 minutes a night, they were conscious about getting pucks to the net, and that’s a step forward for us.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on his team having 52 shot attempts against a stingy LA Kings team on Monday
