FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed goaltender Casey DeSmith to a three-year contract, which will run through the 2026-27 season. The three-year deal is worth $3 million and has an average annual value (AAV) of $1 million.
Stars sign Casey DeSmith to a three-year contract
The 32-year-old netminder posted a 12-9-6 record with a 2.89 goals-against average and .896 save percentage in 29 appearances during the 2023-24 season
DeSmith, 32, posted a 12-9-6 record with a 2.89 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 29 appearances with the Vancouver Canucks during the 2023-24 season. His 12 wins were three shy of his personal best (2018-19 and 2022-23 with Pittsburgh), while his 29 games were the third most of his career. He recorded a season-high 40 saves on Jan. 15 at Columbus and earned his 10th career shutout on Dec. 7, 2023 vs. Minnesota. DeSmith went 1-1 in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 2.02 GAA and .911 SV%.
"Casey's a veteran who has a proven track record as a backup goaltender," said Nill. "He has the ability to step up when called upon, and we're excited to have him join our team."
In six NHL seasons, the six-foot, 181-pound netminder has fashioned a 70-53-21 record, 2.82 GAA, .909 SV% and 10 shutouts in 163 regular-season appearances with Pittsburgh and Vancouver. He set career highs in starts (33) and appearances (38) and tied his career high in wins (15) with the Penguins in 2022-23. DeSmith has also appeared in three career postseason games, posting a 1-1 record, 2.02 GAA and .927 SV%.
On the international stage, the Rochester, New Hampshire native represented Team USA at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, posting a 5-2-0 record, 1.95 GAA, .918 SV% and two shutouts in seven games.
Undrafted, DeSmith signed a two-year contract with Pittsburgh on July 1, 2017.