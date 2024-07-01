Stars sign Casey DeSmith to a three-year contract

DeSmith, 32, posted a 12-9-6 record with a 2.89 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and one shutout in 29 appearances with the Vancouver Canucks during the 2023-24 season. His 12 wins were three shy of his personal best (2018-19 and 2022-23 with Pittsburgh), while his 29 games were the third most of his career. He recorded a season-high 40 saves on Jan. 15 at Columbus and earned his 10th career shutout on Dec. 7, 2023 vs. Minnesota. DeSmith went 1-1 in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 2.02 GAA and .911 SV%.