Stars sign Sam Steel to a one-year contract

Frisco, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Sam Steel to a one-year contract, which will run through the 2024-25 season. The one-year deal is worth $1.2 million.
The 26-year-old appeared in 77 regular-season games in 2023-24, posting 24 points and setting new career highs in games, shorthanded goals and shorthanded points
In his first season with the Stars, the 26-year-old appeared in 77 regular-season games in 2023-24, posting 24 points (9-15—24) and setting new career highs in games, shorthanded goals (2) and shorthanded points (2-1—3). He appeared in all 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games with Dallas, recording five points (1-4—5).
“Sam was an integral member of our team during the regular season and playoffs," said Nill. "He's a player we can trust in any situation. We're looking forward to bringing him back for another season in Dallas."
The six-foot, 185-pound forward has recorded 117 points (43-74—117) in 339 career regular-season games with Dallas, Minnesota and Anaheim. He's also appeared in 24 career playoff games, recording seven points (2-5—7).
A native of Ardrossan, Alberta, Steel was originally selected by Anaheim in the first round (30th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.