Stars sign Nils Lundkvist to a one-year contract

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Nils Lundkvist to a one-year contract, which will run through the 2024-25 season. The one-year deal is worth $1.25 million.
Lundkvist, 23, skated in 59 regular-season contests with Dallas during the 2023-24 campaign. He recorded 19 points (2-17—19), setting career highs in assists (17), points and plus-minus (+13). Lundkvist also appeared in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games, recording one assist (0-1—1) and four shots on goal.
"Nils took positive strides in his development last season," said Nill. "He put in the work each day to improve his game at both ends of the ice, and we’re pleased to have him back as part of our defensive core for the upcoming season.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Pitea, Sweden has skated in 144 career NHL contests with the New York Rangers and Dallas, registering 39 points (9-30—39). He represented his home country of Sweden at the 2018 IIHF U-18 World Championship, the 2019 and 2020 World Junior Championships and the 2021 World Championship. He won bronze at the tournaments in 2018 and 2020.
Originally selected by the Rangers in the first round (28th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Lundkvist was acquired by the Stars on Sept. 19, 2022 in exchange for a conditional first-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.