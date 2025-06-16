Dallas Stars sign goaltender Rémi Poirier to two-year, two-way contract

Poirier, 23, posted a 17-11-2 record with a .908 save percentage, 2.50 goals-against average and three shutouts in 31 games played with the Texas Stars (AHL) this season. The 2024-25 season saw Poirier set AHL career highs in save percentage, goals-against average, shutouts and wins (tied) while finishing the year ranked 13th among qualified goaltenders in goals-against average. The 23-year-old was named the AHL’s Goaltender of the Month for the month of March after going a perfect 7-0-0, becoming just the second netminder in Texas Stars history to win the monthly award (Brett Krahn, November 2009). Poirier also appeared in 10 Calder Cup Playoff games, notching a 5-3 record with a .919 save percentage and a 2.19 goals-against average en route to helping the Stars to reach the Western Conference Final. Among goaltenders to play in at least six playoff games this postseason, Poirier ranked eighth in the AHL in both save percentage and goals-against average.