Game Day Guide: Stars vs Sabres

View the latest information on the matchup against Sabres, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

Home2568
By Stars Staff

When: Wednesday, December 31 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Groups / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

20% Off In Arena: Colosseum Luther Polar Hoody

Food Highlight: Street Tacos

50/50 Beneficiary: Dallas Stars Foundation

Promotional Schedule: New Year's Eve Game

Dallas Stars
Buffalo Sabres
Record
25-7-7 (12-5-2 Home)
20-14-4 (8-9-2 Away)
Rank
57 Points (2nd in Central)
44 Points (5th in Atlantic)
Power Play
30.6% (37-for-121)
19.1% (22-for-115)
Penalty Kill
82.9% (102-for-123)
84.8% (89-for-105)
Last 10 Games
6-2-2
9-1-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night for the first of two matchups this season. The two teams will face each other for a final time this season on April 15 in Buffalo.
  • Dallas is 57-57-20 all-time vs. Buffalo, including a 37-23-8 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned points in seven of their last eight games played against the Sabres (6-1-1), dating back to Jan. 20, 2022, outscoring Buffalo 32-22 during that span.
  • Forward Mikko Rantanen enters Wednesday’s matchup riding a four-game point streak against the Sabres, collecting eight points (3-5—8) during that span. In all, Rantanen has registered 23 points (9-14—23) in 16 career games played vs. Buffalo, averaging 1.44 points per game. His 1.44 points per game against them ranks tied for sixth in the League among active skaters who have played Buffalo at least five times in their career. He has also recorded points in 14 of his 16 career games against them.
  • Defenseman Thomas Harley enters Wednesday’s contest riding a three-game point streak against the Sabres, earning five points (1-4—5) during that span. In five career games played vs. Buffalo, Harley has notched six points (1-5—6), averaging 1.20 points per game and carrying a plus-minus rating of +3.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mikko Rantanen (3-5—8, 4 GP)
Tyler Seguin (14-17—31, 36 GP)
Thomas Harley (1-4—5, 3 GP)
Matt Duchene (11-13—24, 27 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (9-14—23, 16 GP)
Jamie Benn (12-10—22, 25 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Justin Hryckowian enters Wednesday’s game riding a career-best five-game point streak (3-2—5) dating back to Dec. 18 against the San Jose Sharks. Entering play Tuesday, Hryckowian’s five-game point streak was tied for the seventh-longest active such streak in the NHL and was the longest active point streak by a rookie. During Hryckowian’s current five-game point streak, the Stars are outscoring their opponents 7-3 when he is on the ice during 5-on-5 play according to Natural Stat Trick. Through 38 games played this season, Hryckowian has tallied 13 points (6-7—13) ranking second on the team in hits (59) and third in face-off win percentage (56.7). Hryckowian enters Wednesday's contest having played in one career game against Buffalo, registering two hits and going 1-for-1 at the face-off dot.

Sabres forward Tage Thompson has 12 points (6-6—12) in his last 10 games played. In all, Thompson has totaled 34 points (18-16—34) through 38 games this season, leading the team in scoring. He also paces Buffalo this season in both goals (18) and shots taken (132). In his career against Dallas, Thompson has registered 11 points (4-7—11) in 13 games played. He enters Wednesday's matchup riding a two-game point streak against the Stars, earning three points (1-2—3) during that span.

First Shift 🏒

Not that they want to lose an edge or anything, but the Stars do have the chance to take a deeper breath this week.

Playing just their second game in eight days, Dallas was able to get some much-needed rest and host some full practices to reset after a hectic month of playing every other night. Now, as they enter their traditional New Year’s Eve game on Wednesday, the team is in a good place and ready to go.

“I think the New Year’s Eve game is always fun,” said forward Colin Blackwell. “There’s always a little more juice in the crowd. Obviously, there is history with Buffalo, but they’ve also won nine in a row and they’re on a hot streak. So we’ve got to rise up to the occasion.”

Dallas plays the team it beat in the 1999 Stanley Cup with Lindy Ruff back behind the Buffalo bench as head coach, so that is a fun sidebar. But the Sabres have won nine games in a row and look to be trending in the right direction. That should provide motivation for the Stars.

And while Dallas is 18-3-4 in its past 25 games, it has lost the past two in extra time. While an overtime loss to Detroit and a shootout loss at the hands of Chicago aren’t seen as huge demerits, it’s something the Stars don’t like to see, especially as Colorado (9-0-1 in last 10) and Minnesota (8-1-1 in last 10) continue to rattle off wins.

“That’s never how you want to go in consecutive games,” Blackwell said. “You don’t want it to happen a third time. So this is a great opportunity to jump start a back-to-back and then go into a hectic stretch.”

Stars coach Glen Gulutzan is trying to manage practice time while getting his team rest and some needed practice. Dallas had a nice workout at Children’s Health StarCenter in Euless on Sunday and then practiced at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

“You always like to practice where you play,” Gulutzan said. “We used the boards a lot today, just to get used to your own boards. We like it. It works out well.”

Goalie Jake Oettinger missed the Sunday workout while getting some extra rest, as did defensemen Nils Lundkvist and Ilya Lyubushkin. All three practiced on Tuesday, so they should be ready to go. And with Dallas preparing for a hectic January, playing games with fresh legs is something the individual players would like to take advantage of.

“I think it’s good,” said Oettinger. “My body got some time to chill and you can shut your mind off. I’ll take the days off when I can get it, and then one morning skate and I feel like I’m back into it. I feel fresh, and I think that’s half the battle.”

Dallas has made a history of sending fans home happy on New Year’s Eve, as the team is 16-5-3 in these games since moving to Dallas (15-5-3 as the home team), so they also take that seriously.

“It’s fun for the fans,” Oettinger said. “I would love to go to a hockey game on New Year’s Eve, so hopefully we can get a win and get a great start to the night for all of the fans that come out.”

Key Numbers 🔢

84.8 percent

Buffalo ranks third in penalty kill at 84.8 percent. Dallas ranks second on the power play at 30.6 percent.

52.3 percent

Dallas ranks fifth in faceoff winning percentage at 52.3 percent. Buffalo ranks last at 44.1 percent.

16

Buffalo ranks third in the NHL in goals scored by tip at 16.

He Said It 📢

“His game has been up and down, especially coming off the injury. I thought he has played some fantastic games, and then he’s played some average games for him. I think his best hockey is coming. The injury is a big injury. He came back a little bit early, but once he gets his footing you can see his elite high-end game is coming.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on defenseman Harley, who has a goal and three assists since returning from an injury nine games ago

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Chicago Blackhawks
January 1
7:30 p.m.
United Center
Montréal Canadiens
January 4
1:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Carolina Hurricanes
January 6
6:00 p.m.
Lenovo Center

Related Content

Checking on changes: At midway point of season, Stars look and feel different

Living the dream: Justin Hryckowian “staying in the moment” during wild rookie season

Heika’s Take: Rust from Christmas break arises as Stars lose in shootout

12/30/25 Practice: Glen Gulutzan

12/30/25 Practice: Colin Blackwell

12/30/25 Practice: Jake Oettinger

CHI at DAL | Recap

CHI@DAL Postgame: Glen Gulutzan

News Feed

Checking on changes: At midway point of season, Stars look and feel different

Living the dream: Justin Hryckowian “staying in the moment” during wild rookie season

Heika’s Take: Rust from Christmas break arises as Stars lose in shootout

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blackhawks

Heika’s Take: Stars pick up point against Red Wings, enter Christmas break on high note

Game Day Guide: Stars at Red Wings

Doing it for the dads: Stars’ dads and mentors trip off to memorable start

Heika’s Take: Oettinger shines bright as Stars dismantle Leafs in 5-1 win

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Maple Leafs

Heika’s Take: Stars play smart, opportunistic game in blowout win over Ducks

Tyler Seguin injury update 

Game Day Guide: Stars at Ducks

Heika’s Take: Stars take advantage of opportunities, outdo Sharks in 5-3 win

Game Day Guide: Stars at Sharks

Finding focus: Stars holding onto perspective through early season sprint

Heika’s Take: Stars triumph over adversity in comeback win over Kings

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kings

Heika's Take: Stars face second consecutive loss, fall to Panthers