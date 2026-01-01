Game Day Guide: Stars at Blackhawks

When: Thursday, January 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: United Center
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
View the latest information on the matchup against Chicago, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
When: Thursday, January 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: United Center
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Chicago Blackhawks
Record
25-8-7 (13-2-5 Away)
14-18-7 (7-8-4 Home)
Rank
57 Points (2nd in Central)
35 Points (7th in Central)
Power Play
30.0% (37-for-123)
20.0% (22-for-110)
Penalty Kill
83.2% (104-for-125)
83.6% (112-for-134)
Last 10 Games
5-3-2
2-7-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Wyatt Johnston (1-5—6, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (17-37—54, 66 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (2-2—4, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (22-29—51, 60 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (12-25—37, 29 GP)
Tyler Seguin (18-17—35, 44 GP)
Stars forward Rantanen enters play Wednesday riding a six-game point streak dating back to Dec. 15, totaling 12 points (2-10—12) during that span. Rantanen has recorded multi-point efforts in five of the six games he has played during this current streak. His six-game point streak is tied for the fifth-longest active such streak in the NHL. In all, Rantanen has totaled 54 points (15-39—54) in 38 games played this season, leading the Stars in scoring. He ranked fifth scoring and tied for second in assists in the NHL this season entering play Wednesday. In his career against Chicago, Rantanen has tallied 37 points (12-25—37) in 29 games, averaging 1.28 points per game and carrying a plus-minus rating of +8. He enters Thursday’s contest riding a two-game point streak against the Blackhawks, earning four points (2-2—4) during that span, including putting up three points (1-2—3) in Dallas’ last game against them on Dec. 27.
Blackhawks forward Tyler Bertuzzi has recorded three points (3-0—3) in his last three games. In all, Bertuzzi has collected 29 points (19-10—29) through 36 games played this season, ranking second on the team in scoring. He is also tied for the team-lead in both goals (19) and power-play scoring (8-5—13). In his career against Dallas, Bertuzzi has registered 15 points (7-8—15) in 16 games played, including putting up two goals in his last meeting against the Stars on Dec. 27. He enters Thursday's game having notched five points (3-2—5) in his last four games vs. Dallas.
When you really think about it, Duchene’s recovery from a concussion has been impressive.
The 34-year-old center went out after a hard hit against Minnesota back on October 14, tried to play another game, and then missed almost two months in what he said was an incredibly tough process.
“That was the hardest injury I’ve had to come back from,” he said after his return in early December. “I won’t bore you guys with the details of the last eight weeks, but it’s been a lot, and that’s been a really tough recovery.”
Eleven games into his return, Duchene is feeling a lot better.
“I feel like myself,” Duchene said on Wednesday morning. “I feel like I’m skating well and moving well and making plays.”
The numbers aren’t there yet, and that is disappointing to the man who led Dallas in scoring last season with 82 points (30 goals, 52 assists) in 82 games. He has just a goal and two assists since the incident, and that is vexing. But he also has some good linemates in Benn and Justin Hryckowian, and that is helping.
“Numbers-wise, no,” he said when asked if he was happy. “But that usually follows playing well. I’ve kind of been all over the map (in terms of lines), but I think the three of us have had some good chemistry and we’ve made a lot of good things happen. But you just stay with it.”
Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to Buffalo was not a great night, but the fact the team gets to fly to Chicago and play on Thursday is actually a good thing. As the Stars push to be one of the best teams in the NHL, they often have learned the most this season when dealing with adversity.
“This game, the good compounds and the bad compounds - it’s like that for individuals, it’s that way for teams, power plays, PKs, goalies. It’s a snowball effect at all times,” Duchene said. “But that’s why you have to find a way to be consistent and find a way to rely on things that make you consistent.”
And that’s what Duchene is doing right now.
“He’s one of our smartest players, so you know he’s going to figure it out,” head coach Glen Gulutzan said.
.449
Chicago is tied for second-to-last in the NHL in points percentage at .449. The Blackhawks are 14-18-7, and their only win in the past nine games was a shootout victory at Dallas on Dec. 27.
13-2-1
Dallas is the best in the NHL over the past two seasons on the second night of a back-to-back with a 13-2-1 record.
8
Jason Robertson had 8 shots on goal on Wednesday in a 4-1 loss to Buffalo. That’s his most in a game this season since the opener against Winnipeg, when he also had 8.
“I think we need to find a way to get out of it and find a way to stop the bleeding and that's what we're going to try and do.”
-Stars forward Mavrik Bourque on the fact Dallas has lost three games in a row (0-1-2)
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.