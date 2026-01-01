Game Day Guide: Stars at Blackhawks

First Shift 🏒

When you really think about it, Duchene’s recovery from a concussion has been impressive.

The 34-year-old center went out after a hard hit against Minnesota back on October 14, tried to play another game, and then missed almost two months in what he said was an incredibly tough process.

“That was the hardest injury I’ve had to come back from,” he said after his return in early December. “I won’t bore you guys with the details of the last eight weeks, but it’s been a lot, and that’s been a really tough recovery.”

Eleven games into his return, Duchene is feeling a lot better.

“I feel like myself,” Duchene said on Wednesday morning. “I feel like I’m skating well and moving well and making plays.”

The numbers aren’t there yet, and that is disappointing to the man who led Dallas in scoring last season with 82 points (30 goals, 52 assists) in 82 games. He has just a goal and two assists since the incident, and that is vexing. But he also has some good linemates in Benn and Justin Hryckowian, and that is helping.

“Numbers-wise, no,” he said when asked if he was happy. “But that usually follows playing well. I’ve kind of been all over the map (in terms of lines), but I think the three of us have had some good chemistry and we’ve made a lot of good things happen. But you just stay with it.”

Wednesday’s 4-1 loss to Buffalo was not a great night, but the fact the team gets to fly to Chicago and play on Thursday is actually a good thing. As the Stars push to be one of the best teams in the NHL, they often have learned the most this season when dealing with adversity.

“This game, the good compounds and the bad compounds - it’s like that for individuals, it’s that way for teams, power plays, PKs, goalies. It’s a snowball effect at all times,” Duchene said. “But that’s why you have to find a way to be consistent and find a way to rely on things that make you consistent.”

And that’s what Duchene is doing right now.

“He’s one of our smartest players, so you know he’s going to figure it out,” head coach Glen Gulutzan said.