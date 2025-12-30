The Stars made some changes to their coaching staff in the summer in hopes of improving the team.
Checking on changes: At midway point of season, Stars look and feel different
With Dallas nearing the 41-game mark in the 2025-26 campaign, it’s clear that it has both similarities and differences to last year’s club
Almost halfway through this season, the question on whether Dallas is definitively better is still up in the air, but the Star sure do seem different.
“Statistically, we’re not as good, but we’re better in certain areas,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said.
And, of course, even that statement deserves clarification. By saying they’re not as good statistically, you have to define what statistics are important. Dallas’ shots on goal and shot attempts are indeed down, but the team is actually scoring more goals (3.49 to 3.35) and winning a higher percentage of its games (.731 to .646) when compared to last year. By leaning on special teams, shot selection and goaltending, Dallas has the second-best record in the NHL.
“It’s different,” said forward Wyatt Johnston. “I think we’re finding different ways to win, and that’s a good thing.”
Maybe the most noticeable difference is the shots on goal category. Dallas was 14th last season at 28.4 shots on goal per game. They are 30th this season at 25.2. That’s significant. Not surprisingly, their SAT – a stat that measures the differential between shot attempts (on goal, missed and blocked) for and against - is also way down. The Stars were 18th last season at 49.3 percent (about break-even). They are 31st this year at 45.0 percent.
Gulutzan said he would like to improve those numbers but said he is not that concerned. Stars GM Jim Nill brought in the new coaching staff and asked it to make changes. Gulutzan ran one of the best power plays in the NHL in Edmonton last season, and the Stars have seen a significant uptick in their man advantage numbers this year. With Neil Graham stepping up from head coach of the Texas Stars, the new administration has Dallas at 30.9 percent, second in the league. That’s up from 22.0 percent (17th) last season.
“Our specialty teams are better, and you can’t win without them,” Gulutzan said. “You can go a long way if your power play is good, you can go a long way if your goaltending is good, you can go a long way if your PK is good. If you get them all good…”
He didn’t have to finish the sentence. If the Stars are among the best in the league in all three categories (and right now, they are seventh on the penalty kill and getting better, as well as third in goaltending), then they can win a ton of games.
“We have a good plan and we have a lot of talent,” said Johnston, who leads the NHL in power play goals. “When you’re out there, you feel confident and I think that builds off each other.”
Having a full season of Mikko Rantanen definitely helps, too. The big Finn, acquired in a blockbuster trade last season, leads the Stars in scoring with 54 points (15 goals, 39 assists) in 38 games. That ranks fifth in the league. Mix that in with Johnston, Jason Robertson, Miro Heiskanen and Roope Hintz, and scoring is not a problem for this team.
That said, it wasn’t last season, either. Dallas ranked third in scoring at 3.35 goals per game and was fourth in shooting percentage at 11.8 percent. That’s one reason it’s not surprising they lead the league in shooting percentage this year at 13.8 percent.
They are good players and they know how to score. That said, there is a different vibe on the ice. The new coaching staff has leaned away from point shots from the defensemen. They are still there, just not as big in volume. That has put their missed shots at 11.1 per game, fewest in the league.
“It’s maybe more tweaks than anything,” said forward Matt Duchene. “But I do feel we’re a little different.”
They are also a little grittier, which is something Gulutzan focused on in training camp. The hits per game have gone from 15.1 (31st) to 18.1 (26th). The blocked shots have gone from 14.0 (29th) to 15.2 (9th). That gives Gulutzan the belief that what they are doing is working. Teams get “battle” stats that the league doesn’t publish, and Gulutzan said that is a huge area of focus.
“If you’re going to win long-term, you’re going to have to battle,” he said. “That’s what it’s going to come down to.”
Gulutzan has helped the Oilers get to the past two Stanley Cup Finals, so he understands the process. He also has watched Florida win, and do so even without the most dominating possession stats. So while he wants the Stars to be good in everything, the old-new coach said he understands some things take priority.
“I want to get a well-rounded team so that you’re not trying to win a series one way, you can win it multiple ways,” Gulutzan said. “At the end of the day, I think we’re on a pretty good path. We grind a little bit more, we’re still stingy. We have found ways to keep winning games.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.