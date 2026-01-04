Game Day Guide: Stars vs Canadiens

View the latest information on the matchup against Montréal, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

Home2568
By Stars Staff

When: Sunday, January 4 at 1:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Groups / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

20% Off In Arena: Line Change Knit Sweater

Food Highlight: Bonanno Bros Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza

50/50 Beneficiary: Dallas Stars Foundation

Promotional Schedule: Teacher Appreciation

Dallas Stars
Montréal Canadiens
Record
25-9-7 (12-6-2 Home)
22-13-6 (12-4-5 Away)
Rank
57 Points (2nd in Central)
50 Points (3rd in Atlantic)
Power Play
29.8% (37-for-124)
23.9% (28-for-117)
Penalty Kill
82.2% (106-for-129)
77.0% (101-for-131)
Last 10 Games
4-4-2
5-2-3

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Montréal Canadiens Sunday afternoon for the second and final time this season. Dallas defeated Montréal in a 7-0 win at Bell Centre in their first matchup of the season on Nov. 13, 2025.
  • Dallas is 44-78-24 all-time vs. Montréal, including a 24-35-14 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned wins in eight of their last 11 games played against the Canadiens (8-3-0) dating back to Nov. 2, 2019, outscoring Montréal 39-26 during that span.
  • Forward Radek Faksa registered his third career three-assist outing in his last game vs. Montréal on Nov. 13 and his first since Dec. 31, 2017. Faksa enters Sunday’s contest riding a two-game point streak against the Canadiens, earning four points (0-4—4) during that span. In all, Faksa has tallied nine points (3-6—9) in 16 career games played against Montréal.
  • Forward Mikko Rantanen has recorded nine points (3-6—9) in his last seven games against the Canadiens dating back to Dec. 21, 2022. In all, Rantanen has totaled 16 points (7-9—16) in 16 career games vs. Montréal, carrying a plus-minus rating of +6.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (3-1—4, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (16-16—32, 36 GP)
Radek Faksa (0-4—4, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (7-15—22, 27 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (10-11—21, 23 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (7-9—16, 16 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Robertson has eight points (4-4—8) in his last six games. In all, Robertson has totaled 48 points (24-24—48) in 41 games played this season, ranking second on the team and tied for eighth in the NHL in scoring entering play Saturday. His 24 goals were tied for fourth in the League entering play Saturday. Robertson was the Stars’ leading scorer in 2025, totaling 98 points (49-49—98) in 86 games played. His 98 points and 49 goals ranked sixth and third, respectively, in the NHL in 2025. In his career against Montréal, Robertson has collected 10 points (5-5—10) in nine games played, upholding a plus-minus rating +5. He enters Sunday’s contest riding a two-game point streak against the Canadiens, earning four points (3-1—4) during that span.

Canadiens forward Cole Caufield enters play Saturday riding a four-game point streak, collecting five points (3-2—5) during that span. In all, Caufield has totaled 40 points (20-20—40) through 40 games played this season, ranking second on the team in scoring. His 20 goals top Canadiens skaters entering play Saturday. Caufield also leads the team in game-winning goals (5) and shots taken (113). In his career against Dallas, Caufield has registered five points (2-3—5) in eight games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +3.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars will be well-represented at the 2026 Winter Olympics after several rosters were named this week.

Thomas Harley will represent Team Canada, Jake Oettinger will be on Team USA, and Team Finland will feature Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, Roope Hintz and Rantanen. All of those are great stories for great individuals, and they will hopefully become lifetime memories for each one.

And while the tournament isn’t for another month, the buzz over the roster release has kick-started the international excitement.

“It’s getting closer,” said Heiskanen. “It’s exciting times. We have a really good team and hopefully we can go all the way and win it all.”

Oettinger said this is just one step in the process, but it is a step.

“It’s not going to feel real until you’re on the plane with all of the guys getting over there. But it’s something I have wanted to do all of my life and to get that call is one of the best things that has ever happened to me,” Oettinger said.

All six of the players participated in the 4-Nations Faceoff last season with games in Montréal and Boston. Harley and Canada won, while Team USA took second place. Oettinger played one game and stopped 21 shots in a 2-1 loss to Sweden.

Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who has been the No. 1 for Tean USA, has been battling injuries this season, so the door seems to be open for a discussion on whether Oettinger could get some big games.

“I want to get my game to as best I can, and then I’m hoping I get a start over there and play really well and go from there,” Oettinger said. “I feel I have built a resume that I can play well over there, so I’m hoping to get in one game, and then it’s up to me to play well.”

The Finns have been together for years, and getting four from one team is unique. Rantanen was playing with Colorado during the 4-Nations last season, so it will be interesting to see how his chemistry is now that the Stars have built a deeper relationship.

“When you see somebody every day and chat about everything, I think that helps you a lot,” Hintz said. “You see everything they do.”

The NHL opted out of the 2018 and 2022 Olympics, so this will be the first time for the current Stars players to participate. While each has worn the sweater of his country before, this is different.

“Since I was a young kid, I was always watching Olympics,” Heiskanen said. “It’s the biggest stage you can play in international game.”

While Oettinger added: “It’s as big as it gets. Stanley Cup No. 1 and Olympic gold No. 2.”

It will definitely become a bigger topic of conversation as the games get closer, but it also could be a big factor in how the NHL’s regular season goes.

“We’re mindful of it, for sure,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “It is exciting, looking at the rosters. Great players, great teams, it should be exciting.”

But he also said the focus right now is ending a four-game winless streak (0-2-2).

“We haven’t liked some of the ways we have defended, so that’s going to be an emphasis for us,” Gulutzan said of a Sunday matinee against Montréal. “We played them before and we executed at a high level. If you look at the last four games, we have generated a lot of chances, but we didn’t execute plays.”

Key Numbers 🔢

3.41

Dallas ranks second in the NHL in scoring at 3.41 goals per game. Montréal ranks third at 3.38. The Canadiens lost a 2-0 game in St. Louis Saturday.

25.3

Dallas ranks 29th in the NHL in shots on goal per game at 25.3. Montréal ranks 28th at 25.7.

13.5 percent

Dallas ranks first in the NHL in shooting percentage at 13.5 percent. Montréal ranks second at 13.1 percent.

He Said It 📢

“It allowed us to take a good look at the midway pole. Perspective is important. Lately, we haven’t been great, so we did a micro look of where we can be better. Then we did a macro and can see we’re second in the NHL, third in PP, seventh on PK, Top 10 goaltending in the league. I think it’s important to take stock of that.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on looking at his team at the 41-game mark while in the middle of a four-game winless streak (0-2-2).

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Carolina Hurricanes
January 6
6:00 p.m.
Lenovo Center
Washington Capitals
January 7
6:00 p.m.
Capital One Arena
San Jose Sharks
January 10
3:00 p.m.
SAP Center

Related Content

Heika’s Take: Mistakes continue to compound as Stars drop fourth straight contest

1/3/26 Practice: Jake Oettinger

1/3/26 Practice: Miro Heiskanen

1/3/26 Practice: Glen Gulutzan

1/3/26 Practice: Jason Robertson

1/3/26 Practice: Roope Hintz

Open Ice: Coming Home

DAL@CHI Postgame: Glen Gulutzan

DAL at CHI | Recap

News Feed

Keep on keeping on: Robertson focused on staying consistent

Heika’s Take: Mistakes continue to compound as Stars drop fourth straight contest

Game Day Guide: Stars at Blackhawks

Heika’s Take: Stars go flat in New Year’s Eve game, lose 4-1 to streaking Sabres

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Sabres

Checking on changes: At midway point of season, Stars look and feel different

Living the dream: Justin Hryckowian “staying in the moment” during wild rookie season

Heika’s Take: Rust from Christmas break arises as Stars lose in shootout

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blackhawks

Heika’s Take: Stars pick up point against Red Wings, enter Christmas break on high note

Game Day Guide: Stars at Red Wings

Doing it for the dads: Stars’ dads and mentors trip off to memorable start

Heika’s Take: Oettinger shines bright as Stars dismantle Leafs in 5-1 win

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Maple Leafs

Heika’s Take: Stars play smart, opportunistic game in blowout win over Ducks

Tyler Seguin injury update 

Game Day Guide: Stars at Ducks

Heika’s Take: Stars take advantage of opportunities, outdo Sharks in 5-3 win