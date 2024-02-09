The relationship between basketball and hockey is pretty natural. Many NHL and NBA teams share facilities on a daily basis and the seasons play out on similar timetables.
Stars’ partnership with NY2LA to help “tremendous need” for youth sports in Metroplex
Dallas continues to show its dedication to helping grow youth sports throughout North Texas by partnering with NY2LA Sports Basketball Association
The relationship between the Stars and NY2LA Sports, which was announced Thursday, also seems to be a great fit.
The Stars have been running youth hockey in the area for decades and have in the past two years announced plans for other youth sports facilities. The organization purchased the MAC, a 38,000-square foot gymnasium in Lewisville, in 2022 and recently announced plans to build an 81,780 square foot building in Farmers Branch that will house multiple youth sports initiatives. The team has already announced a relationship with Texas Advantage Volleyball and now, by partnering with NY2LA, the facilities will be buzzing with activity.
“I think we have the perfect situation for them,” Stars president Brad Alberts said of the ability to help provide an environment for the growth of basketball in the area. “We have gyms and we have the Comerica Center in Frisco that is perfect for big events. They’re looking to make Dallas a hub, and we have all of the infrastructure to do that.”
NY2LA Sports is a Wisconsin-based grassroots basketball platform that fosters development and advancement of players through leagues and tournaments. It has been successful in the Midwest and was looking for ways to expand its outreach.
“It’s perfect for us, really,” said NY2LA co-owner Jeremy McGlothlin. “We have been looking for opportunities to expand, and we know Texas is a great marketplace and the Stars have a great understanding of the area.”
Alberts grew up in Wisconsin and played basketball at Ripon College. He was put in touch with the leaders of NY2LA Sports, and the deal sprung forth from there.
“They’re a really experienced group in grassroots basketball. They’re a bunch of good guys, and I think we’re a really good fit together,” Alberts said. “They’re a Midwest-based organization and they’re looking to expand, so this works out for both of us.”
McGlothlin agreed, saying, “Brad is just such a great person and we got along instantly.”
McGlothlin said his organization is also aligned philosophically with the Stars. He has coached both club and high school basketball and said a big part of finding the right balance is doing what’s right for the player and the parents.
“I think the key is understanding the player and finding the right path,” he said. “That’s something I think we share with the Stars.”
Alberts said that while his organization will be focused mainly on facilities, the experience of running youth hockey in the area can be a big plus in branching out into other sports.
“We know how this business has to be run,” Alberts said. “We’ve got a model that works. We believe we figured out youth hockey years ago, and now it really works for us. It’s not perfect, and we understand that, and we are working every day to make things even better, but I think we have the experience and we can help other sports find success in our area.”
The facilities are expected to be top-notch, and that’s a big part of the plan for success. The Farmers Branch building is expected to have 16 volleyball courts and eight basketball courts and is scheduled to open in December. The MAC has eight volleyball courts and four basketball courts. While the Stars organization is creating business opportunities by expanding into other youth sports, Alberts said they also believe they can fill a need that makes the entire community better.
“We’ve created a thriving and dynamic hockey business and we’ve learned a lot along the way,” Alberts said. “We have all of the infrastructure to grow the business into other sports, so it makes sense for us to do that. There’s a tremendous need for these facilities to provide opportunities for all of the interested athletes, and we think this is a great partnership.”
NY2LA Sports officials say they are excited about the opportunities that a state like Texas can provide.
“We look forward to continuing to build our relationship with Brad Alberts, the Dallas Stars organization and the whole North Texas community,” said NY2LA Sports co-owner Kevin Fisher.
