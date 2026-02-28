Game Day Guide: Stars vs Predators

First Shift 🏒

Johnston is setting records all over the place, and he’s only 22.

The versatile forward has become one of the best power play players in the league and on Wednesday passed Mike Modano for most man advantage goals in a season by a Dallas Stars player when he tallied his 19th.

“It’s a pretty impressive guy to pass, he’s got a statue out front, so pretty cool,” forward Duchene said of Johnston passing Modano. “Johnny is a great young player, he’s got a bright present and future, a great kid, it's been really fun watching him grow and continue to grow, he’s a huge player for us.”

The franchise record (Minnesota & Dallas) is 22, set by Dino Ciccarelli in 1986-87. Johnston, who leads the NHL in power play goals this season, looks to be in good shape to shatter that record as well.

Johnston also now has three straight 30-goal seasons. To do that under age 23 puts him in rare air with a select class of players such as Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Johnston of his new record. “It’s a huge honor. I didn’t really have that on my radar going into the season. He [Mike Modano] did so much for this organization. I think it’s kind of a given seeing his statue outside. There have been so many awesome players that have played in this organization for this team. It’s super cool.”

Johnston was drafted 23rd overall in 2021 and tallied 124 points in junior hockey the next season. That allowed the Stars to take a chance on him in the NHL, and he responded with 41 points (24 goals, 17 assists) in 82 games as a rookie. Since then, he has seasons of 32, 33 and now 31 goals (in just 58 games). He leads all draft class mates with 120 goals among 238 points. Next closest is Seattle’s Matty Beniers, who was drafted second. Beniers has 76 goals among 183 points.

“I thought he was really good tonight,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “He's been great on the power play. He's got some great finishes. He's got hockey IQ. Record aside, I'm biased, but we had two world class players that didn't play in the Olympics, and I thought they looked fresh and really good today.”

That could be a great boost for the Stars as they navigate the final 24 games. With Rantanen out for several weeks and Radek Faksa (upper body) and Roope Hintz (illness) day to day, players like Johnston and Jason Robertson will be called upon a lot.

“I’m just really proud of him,” said defenseman Lian Bichsel. “He’s showing up when it’s important. On the power play, last year in the playoffs, he’s always showing up at the right time. He’s just an unbelievable person. I’m good friends with him off the ice too, spending time together. He’s a huge player in this franchise.”