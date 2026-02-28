Game Day Guide: Stars vs Predators

View the latest information on the matchup against Nashville, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

Home2568
By Stars Staff

When: Saturday, February 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TVVictory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Groups / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

20% Off In Arena: Women's Levelwear Impression Hoody

Food Highlight: Beer Hockey Stick

50/50 Beneficiary: Dallas Stars Foundation

 
Dallas Stars
Nashville Predators
Record
35-14-9 (17-7-3 Home) 
27-24-7 (11-12-4 Away) 
Rank
79 Points (3rd in Central) 
61 Points (5th in Central) 
Power Play
30.0% (51-for-170) 
22.2% (38-for-171) 
Penalty Kill
80.3% (143-for-178) 
80.0% (140-for-175) 
Last 10 Games
8-2-0 
4-3-3 

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Nashville Predators Saturday night for the third and final time this season. Dallas defeated Nashville in both of their previous games earlier this season on Oct. 26, 2025 (3-2 W) and Nov. 8, 2025 (5-4 W).
  • Dallas is 61-41-12 all-time vs. Nashville, including a 35-16-4 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned wins in five of their last seven games played against the Predators (5-2-0), dating back to Feb. 15, 2024. Dallas has outscored Nashville 28-21 during that span.
  • Forward Mavrik Bourque enters Saturday's contest riding a two-game point streak against the Predators, earning three points (1-2—3) during that span, including putting up a multi-point outing (1-1—2) in his last meeting against them in Nov. 8, 2025. In four career games played vs. Nashville, Bourque has registered four points (1-3—4).
  • Forward Oskar Bäck scored his first career goal against the Predators and his first goal of the season in the teams’ first meeting of the season on Oct. 26, 2025. He enters Saturday’s matchup riding a two-game point streak vs. Nashville, notching two points (1-1—2) during that span.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mavrik Bourque (1-2—3, 2 GP) 
Jamie Benn (16-27—43, 68 GP) 
Wyatt Johnston (1-2—3, 2 GP) 
Matt Duchene (14-26—40, 42 GP) 
Matt Duchene (0-3—3, 2 GP) 
Mikko Rantanen (12-23—35, 31 GP
Oskar Bäck (1-1—2, 2 GP) 
Tyler Seguin (12-17—29, 48 GP) 

Players To Watch 👀

Stars defenseman Thomas Harley has recorded nine points (3-6—9) in his last nine games played and is riding a four-game point streak entering Saturday's game, collecting five points (2-3—5) during that span. In Dallas' last game on Feb. 25 against the Seattle Kraken – a 4-1 win – Harley tallied two assists and when he was on the ice during 5-on-5 play the Stars outscored the Kraken 3-0 and outshot them 12-3 according to Natural Stat Trick. A goal or an assist on Saturday would give Harley points in five consecutive games, which would set a career high for the defenseman. Harley also returns from the break where he won the silver medal with Team Canada during the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, tallying four points (1-3—4) through six games played. In 46 games played with the Stars this season, Harley has totaled 25 points (5-20—25). Despite missing 12 games with an injury, his 25 points rank second among Stars defensemen this year. He also ranks second on the team in takeaways (28), third in blocked shots (102) and tied for third in game-winning goals (3). Harley’s three game-winning goals this season were tied for the seventh-most among all NHL defensemen this season entering play Friday. In his career against Nashville, Harley has registered six points (0-6—6) in 14 games played, averaging 19:59 of time on ice per game.

Predators forward Ryan O'Reilly has recorded six points (3-3—6) in his last four games. Through 58 games played this season, O'Reilly has collected 57 points (21-36—57), leading the team in scoring. His 39 takeaways this season top all NHL skaters, while his six game-winning goals rank tied for fifth entering play Friday. In his career against Dallas, O'Reilly has totaled 41 points (13-28—41) in 54 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +7. His 41 career points against the Stars rank eighth among all active NHL skaters. Entering Saturday's matchup, O'Reilly rides a three-game point streak against Dallas, earning six points (1-5—6) during that span.

First Shift 🏒

Johnston is setting records all over the place, and he’s only 22.

The versatile forward has become one of the best power play players in the league and on Wednesday passed Mike Modano for most man advantage goals in a season by a Dallas Stars player when he tallied his 19th.

“It’s a pretty impressive guy to pass, he’s got a statue out front, so pretty cool,” forward Duchene said of Johnston passing Modano. “Johnny is a great young player, he’s got a bright present and future, a great kid, it's been really fun watching him grow and continue to grow, he’s a huge player for us.”

The franchise record (Minnesota & Dallas) is 22, set by Dino Ciccarelli in 1986-87. Johnston, who leads the NHL in power play goals this season, looks to be in good shape to shatter that record as well.

Johnston also now has three straight 30-goal seasons. To do that under age 23 puts him in rare air with a select class of players such as Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Johnston of his new record. “It’s a huge honor. I didn’t really have that on my radar going into the season. He [Mike Modano] did so much for this organization. I think it’s kind of a given seeing his statue outside. There have been so many awesome players that have played in this organization for this team. It’s super cool.”

Johnston was drafted 23rd overall in 2021 and tallied 124 points in junior hockey the next season. That allowed the Stars to take a chance on him in the NHL, and he responded with 41 points (24 goals, 17 assists) in 82 games as a rookie. Since then, he has seasons of 32, 33 and now 31 goals (in just 58 games). He leads all draft class mates with 120 goals among 238 points. Next closest is Seattle’s Matty Beniers, who was drafted second. Beniers has 76 goals among 183 points.

“I thought he was really good tonight,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “He's been great on the power play. He's got some great finishes. He's got hockey IQ. Record aside, I'm biased, but we had two world class players that didn't play in the Olympics, and I thought they looked fresh and really good today.”

That could be a great boost for the Stars as they navigate the final 24 games. With Rantanen out for several weeks and Radek Faksa (upper body) and Roope Hintz (illness) day to day, players like Johnston and Jason Robertson will be called upon a lot.

“I’m just really proud of him,” said defenseman Lian Bichsel. “He’s showing up when it’s important. On the power play, last year in the playoffs, he’s always showing up at the right time. He’s just an unbelievable person. I’m good friends with him off the ice too, spending time together. He’s a huge player in this franchise.”

Key Numbers 🔢

8

The franchise record for consecutive wins is eight, set in 2023-24. Dallas has won seven in a row and can tie the franchise watermark on Saturday.

12-4-1

The Stars are 12-4-1 against the Central Division this season. Colorado is 9-2-4, while Minnesota is 10-4-2.

11

Former Nashville forward Duchene has 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) in 42 career games against the Predators. He is currently on a seven-game point streak with 7 goals and 4 assists for 11 points.

He Said It 📢

“I thought we closed it out pretty good. They got one there, but we had the bulk of the chances. I thought we controlled the game pretty good. That is a growth step for us. We talked between the second and third that we’ve had these leads before, so I thought we did a better job.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on closing out the Seattle game in the third period. Dallas had allowed some comebacks in recent wins before triumphing at the end

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Vancouver Canucks
March 2
9:00 p.m.
Rogers Arena
Calgary Flames
March 3
8:00 p.m.
Scotiabank Saddledome
Colorado Avalanche
March 6
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center

Related Content

2/27/26 Practice: Glen Gulutzan

SEA@DAL Postgame: Matt Duchene

SEA@DAL Postgame: Lian Bichsel

SEA@DAL Postgame: Wyatt Johnston

SEA@DAL Postgame: Glen Gulutzan

SEA at DAL | Recap

Heika’s Take: Stars resume winning ways out of break, pick up seventh straight victory

News Feed

Heika’s Take: Stars resume winning ways out of break, pick up seventh straight victory

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kraken

Staying strong: Stars’ strength and conditioning staff a critical key to on-ice success

Medal madness: Stars collect six medals in successful trip to 2026 Olympics

Neil Graham putting wealth of experience to good use in impressive first year behind Stars bench

A fantastic finish: Six Stars have chance to win medal as Olympics reach final round

Olympic break evaluation: Glen Gulutzan finding success amid crazy first season back with Stars

What a day: Stars continue to shine in Milan as six reach semifinals

Hey Heika: Taking a gander at the Olympics, trade deadline, playoff runs and more

Doing his part: Jamie Benn finding ways to succeed amid chaotic 2025-26 season

David Pelletier excited to put personal experiences, training to use in expanded role with Stars

No place like home: Reunion with Stars, trip to Olympics highlight special year for Radek Faksa

Mafia in Milan: Stars’ “Finnish Mafia” excited to get going at Olympics

Catching up with the GM: Discussing the Stars’ season with Jim Nill

Older and wiser: Benn, Duchene finding success following early season struggles

Heika’s Take: Deja vu strikes again as Stars defeat Blues late, win six straight

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blues

Heika’s Take: Stars keep streaking, post fifth straight victory with OT win over Jets