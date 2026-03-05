FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has acquired forward Michael Bunting from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Seattle’s third round pick in 2026, which was previously acquired on June 19, 2025. In a corresponding move, the Stars have loaned forward Arttu Hyry to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Dallas Stars acquire forward Michael Bunting from Nashville Predators
The 30-year-old posted 31 points in 61 regular-season games with Nashville this season, ranking third on the team in power-play goals, fourth in goals and sixth in both assists and points
Bunting, 30, posted 31 points (13-18—31) in 61 regular-season games with Nashville during the 2025-26 campaign, ranking third on the team in power-play goals (5), fourth in goals (13) and sixth in both assists (18) and points (31).
“Michael is a tremendous addition to our roster,” Nill said. “His goal scoring ability mixed with physicality makes him extremely tough to play against. We are looking forward to seeing him on the ice in Dallas.”
Across seven NHL seasons, the native of Scarborough, Ontario has registered 250 points (108-142—250) in 405 regular-season contests with Arizona, Toronto, Carolina, Pittsburgh and Nashville. He has appeared twice in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, both times with Toronto, posting five points (2-3—5) in 13 postseason contests.
The 6-foot, 186-pound forward was originally selected by Arizona in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.