Stars loan Logan Stankoven to Texas

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Logan Stankoven to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Stankoven scored goals in three straight games and had four points (3-1—4) in four contests with Dallas. He made his NHL debut on Feb. 24 at Carolina and led Stars forwards with three shots on goal in 15:20 TOI. Two nights later, Stankoven tallied his first career NHL goal as part of a multi-point performance (1-1—2) on Feb. 26 vs. the New York Islanders.
In his first professional season, the 20-year-old ranks second in the AHL in points (24-33—57) and shares fourth in goals (24) and sixth in assists (33) in 47 games with Texas. Among league rookies, Stankoven ranks first in goals, assists, points and shots on goal (151).
Stankoven scored in his AHL debut on Oct. 13, 2023 vs. Tucson and had points in his first four games with Texas, amassing four goals and seven points (4-3—7) over that span. He also recorded eight goals and 15 points (8-7—15) in 10 games during the month of November, earning him AHL Rookie of the Month honors and tied a franchise-record 11-game point streak with 16 points (8-8—16) from Nov. 10-Dec. 9, 2023. In February, he joined teammates Mavrik Bourque and Matěj Blümel at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose, California, representing the Central Division.
A native of Kamloops, British Columbia, Stankoven was selected by Dallas in the second round (47th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.