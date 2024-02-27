First Shift: Stankoven continues to impress as Stars square off with Avalanche

Key Numbers

13

Teams that have come into Denver to play the Avalanche on the second night of a back-to-back have lost 13 straight games. Colorado also has the most home wins in the league at 22-6-0.

11

Stars forward Jason Robertson has 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) in his past seven games against Colorado.

96

Colorado forward Nathan MacKinnon ranks second in the NHL with 96 points (34 goals, 62 assists).