Stars recall Logan Stankoven and Derrick Pouliot from Texas

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Logan Stankoven and defenseman Derrick Pouliot from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
In his first professional season, Stankoven co-leads the AHL in points (24-33—57) with teammate Mavrik Bourque (17-40—57) and shares fourth in goals (24) and fifth in assists (33) in 47 games with Texas. Among league rookies, Stankoven ranks first in goals, assists, points and shots on goal (151).
Stankoven, 20, scored in his AHL debut on Oct. 13, 2023 vs. Tucson and had points in his first four games with Texas, amassing four goals and seven points (4-3—7) over that span. He also recorded eight goals and 15 points (8-7—15) in 10 games during the month of November, earning him AHL Rookie of the Month honors and tied a franchise-record 11-game point streak with 16 points (8-8—16) from Nov. 10-Dec. 9, 2023. Earlier this month, he joined teammates Bourque and Matěj Blümel at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose, California, representing the Central Division.
Stankoven made his NHL debut on Feb. 24 at Carolina and led Stars forwards with three shots on goal in 15:20 TOI.
A native of Kamloops, British Columbia, Stankoven was selected by Dallas in the second round (47th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.
Pouliot has appeared in 44 games with Texas this season and leads club defensemen with eight goals, 23 assists and 31 points. Among all AHL blueliners, he shares 10th in goals and assists, and 12th in points. With his eight goals, Pouliot has set his new single-season high, and he sits only eight points shy of matching his career-best 39 points (7-32—39), originally reached with the San Antonio Rampage in the 2019-20 season.
The 30-year-old made his Dallas Stars debut on Feb. 19 at Boston, logging 13:17 TOI. He appeared in four games with Dallas, posting five blocked shots and three hits while averaging 12:25 TOI per game.
The 6-foot-1, 204-pound defenseman has recorded a total of 198 points (44-154—198) in 320 career AHL games with Texas, San Jose, Henderson, Lehigh Valley, San Antonio and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Pouliot made his NHL debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 20, 2014 and has since appeared in 225 NHL games over the course of nine seasons, posting 54 points (8-46—54) with Pittsburgh, Vancouver, St. Louis, Vegas, Seattle, San Jose and Dallas. The Estevan, Saskatchewan native was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft and signed with Dallas as a free agent on July 4, 2023.