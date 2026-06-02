The Dallas Stars announced today a major step towards a potential new arena in Plano as part of a proposed sports and entertainment district at The Shops at Willow Bend. The organization has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI), which has been submitted to the City of Plano and placed on the agenda for consideration at the Plano City Council meeting on Monday, June 8.
Dallas Stars announce Letter of intent for proposed Plano arena and entertainment district
The organization has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent for a potential new arena in Plano as part of a proposed sports and entertainment district at The Shops at Willow Bend
Located west of the Dallas North Tollway, the proposed mixed-use development, being advanced jointly with Levin Holdings & Cawley Partners and Centennial, could include sports, entertainment, retail, dining and public gathering spaces anchored by a future Dallas Stars arena. The project is envisioned as a year-round destination for the community while strengthening the team’s connection to its North Texas fan base.
“This project would present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our franchise,” Dallas Stars Owner, Governor and Chairman Tom Gaglardi said. “We eagerly await the vote by the Plano City Council and look forward to continuing the conversation to be part of the redevelopment of The Shops at Willow Bend.”
The Letter of Intent includes plans for the mixed-used development project as well as design and construction of the arena.
“Plano has built a reputation as a city that welcomes world-class partners and community-focused investment,” Plano Mayor John Muns said. “The Dallas Stars are an iconic North Texas organization, and we are encouraged by their interest as conversations move forward.”
Since moving to North Texas in 1993, the Dallas Stars have played a transformative role in the growth of hockey in the southern United States through grassroots efforts, community involvement and unmatched fan support. Over the last 33 years, the club has made 21 playoff appearances, won nine division titles, captured two Presidents’ Trophies, three conference championships and won the 1999 Stanley Cup.