In a lot of ways, Pete DeBoer is just like you and me.
Stars players, coaches and management “fired up” for 4 Nations Face-Off
The first best-on-best hockey tournament since 2016 brings a wave of excitement and potential with it for hockey players and fans alike
Yes, he’ll be standing on the bench when the 4 Nations Face-Off starts on Wednesday in Montreal, but the Stars head coach, and assistant coach for Team Canada, said he’s like any fan when it comes to seeing the best players in the world go head-to-head for the next two weeks.
“I’m excited when I hear how excited Connor McDavid is and Nathan MacKinnon, and Cale Makar and Sidney Crosby. Some of those guys have not had a chance to play best-on-best and we grew up in an era of seeing that. I heard Mark Messier talking about how exciting it is to have the best players playing against the best players, especially in midseason when everyone is in great shape, so I’m beyond excited.”
Hockey last had a “best-on-best” tournament in 2016, so we are getting a chance to see this NHL generation competing in its prime. Dallas has sent three Finns in Esa Lindell, Roope Hintz and Mikael Granlund to the tournament. Miro Heiskanen was named to Team Finland but is out following knee surgery. Goalie Jake Oettinger is also on Team USA and DeBoer is on Team Canada’s coaching staff along with Dallas assistant coach Misha Donskov. GM Jim Nill is serving on Team Canada’s management staff.
“It’s a great honor,” said DeBoer, who has coached with Team Canada on six different occasions. “You grow up watching these tournaments, and you can feel the excitement. The whole country is behind you.”
Canada plays Sweden to open the tournament on Wednesday in Montreal. USA then plays Finland on Thursday in Montreal. Games continue at Bell Centre before switching to Boston on Feb. 17. The championship is at TD Garden on Feb. 20. The tournament is a collaboration between the NHL and the NHL Players Association, so only NHL players for Canada, USA, Sweden and Finland will participate.
That makes it a little less than perfect, but the NHL will participate in the Olympics in Italy in 2026, so this is sort of like the warmup for that.
“It’s a prelude to the Olympics, and for a lot of guys it will be a tryout to the Olympics,” said DeBoer.
And, for right now, it sure seems every bit as big. Oettinger played for the U.S. Hockey National Team Development Program for two seasons and has worn the Team USA sweater six times in international tournaments. But this is clearly the most prestigious.
“Any time you get a chance to play for your country, it’s exciting, but it’s a big deal to be a part of this,” said Oettinger. “It’s incredible just to meet guys that I don’t know and be a part of that group again. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Oettinger will likely be the backup to Connor Hellebuyck, but he is in an interesting place right now. Of the 12 goalies who are expected to participate in the tournament, Oettinger has the second-best stats behind Hellebuyck. If he was playing for any other country, Oettinger would likely be their starter. Because of that, there is a chance Team USA could call on him.
“That’s part of being a goalie – you really don’t know,” Oettinger said. “I’m just going to do everything I can to be mentally and physically prepared, and if they call on me, I’ll be ready.”
In fact, he said just being in the building for the buzz is going to be electric.
“Honestly, I’m excited to watch the tournament as a fan,” Oettinger said. “I think it’s going to be one of the fastest-paced levels of hockey I have ever seen.”
With the new generation getting its first chance to really challenge each other “best on best,” the games should be a ton of fun. That’s one of the reasons DeBoer said he senses the excitement in the players.
“The players want it, and I think the fans want it, too,” DeBoer said. “They want to see McDavid and Crosby and MacKinnon and Makar and [Jack] Eichel. I think it’s fantastic.”
Lindell said he’s looking forward to playing beside new teammate Granlund, who was traded from San Jose last week. Yes, it will be tough to not have Heiskanen there, but playing on a team with Granlund and Hintz will be exciting.
“It’s nice to see the Finnish logo,” he said of practicing in his 4 Nations pants and gloves last week. “You definitely are excited to be a part of that group again.”
Granlund acknowledged there is something special in the group.
“I think everyone is fired up,” he said. “You get to the Finnish team, and it’s always a great feeling how tight we are.”
The Stars played Saturday in San Jose, and players and coaches had to fly cross-country to get to practices on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The prep time is short, but the sharing of knowledge should be fun. When asked if he will bring back new ideas from mingling with other coaches, DeBoer said absolutely.
“Always,” he said. “There are coaching things I’ll pick up and bring back - concepts and ideas. When you get that level of coaches in a room and spend that much time talking hockey, you learn. And from the players, too, the little things those guys work on, you can bring that back, too.”
It’s been a while since this level of athlete has been in a hockey room together, so the expectation is that something great will happen.
“We’re all just ready to play the games,” said Lindell.
