Instant impact: Mikael Granlund finding consistent success on ice amid crazy past few weeks

And while this is his first time playing for the Stars, his path has interwoven with Victory Green during some of the biggest moments of his career. He spent his first seven NHL seasons with the Minnesota Wild, including in 2016 when they were bested by the Stars in the First Round of the playoffs. Three seasons later, he was with the Predators when they lost in six games to Dallas in the 2019 First Round. He also played for Nashville in the 2020 Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl. All in all, he’s played 49 games against the Stars, which is tied for the most against any opponent.