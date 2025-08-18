2025-26 Player Profile: Jamie Benn

Expectations for 2025-26: It’s crazy to think that Benn will be the oldest player on the Dallas Stars roster this season. At age 36, he has spent the entirety of his career in the Lone Star State. From being a relatively unknown fifth-round pick in the 2007 Draft, to his NHL debut in October 2009, to being named captain in September 2013 and winning the Art Ross in 2015, Benn has become the ultimate Star over the past 16 seasons. In addition to sitting one goal short of 400, he also is just eight games away from 1,200 and 44 points away from 1,000 for his career. Benn has solidified himself as one of the franchise’s top players all-time, sitting behind only Mike Modano in games, goals, points and game-winning goals. He’s the longest-tenured captain in franchise history, and all that seems to be missing from his resume now is a Stanley Cup. That leads us to the all-powerful question: What will Benn’s role be in the season ahead as he tries to help the Stars take the next step? With Glen Gulutzan entering the fold as the Stars’ new head coach (and Benn’s coach from 2010-13), it will be interesting to see how he deploys the veteran. When Pete DeBoer arrived in Dallas in 2022, Benn had finished with under 20 goals and 50 points in three straight seasons. The numbers seemed to say that the power forward’s best days were behind him, but Benn quickly challenged that narrative with a 33-goal, 78-point campaign in 2022-23. Could he be in for a similar rejuvenation under Gulutzan in the year ahead? The captain still provides an offensive spark, can be a weapon on the power play, is one of the team’s top options in the faceoff dot and brings a physical edge to the ice. Teammates both young and old rave about his leadership and determination, and he has become one of the top players of his generation. Wherever he fits in the puzzle in 2025-26 and beyond, you can be assured that Benn will continue to give his all for the team as he further cements his legacy in Stars history.