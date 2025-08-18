2025-26 Player Profile: Jamie Benn
The longest-tenured captain in franchise history will look to once again make a sizable impact in his 17th season in Dallas
Age: 36
Birthplace: Victoria, British Columbia
Height/Weight: 6-3, 206
2024-25 Regular-season Stats: 16 goals, 33 assists, 49 points, 15:18 avg. TOI in 80 games
2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Stats: 1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points, 13:06 avg. TOI in 18 games
Contract: Signed one-year extension with cap hit of $1 million in June
Performance Evaluation: After the occurrence of the “Bennaisance” in the previous two seasons, Benn’s numbers shifted back into the range you would expect from a 35-year-old power forward last year. The captain posted 16 goals (6th on team) and 33 assists for 49 points (7th on team) in 80 games. One of the reasons for the slip in goal total (he had 21 and 33 in the previous two years, respectively) was a lack of power play scoring. After putting up 20 power play goals in the previous two seasons combined, Benn had just one tally on the man advantage in 2024-25. He posted the fewest shots on goal in a full season in his career with 136, but his minutes (15:18), faceoff win percentage (56.8) and hits (114) all stayed in line with his averages over the previous few years. One of the veteran’s biggest storylines last season was the never-ending hunt for his 400th career goal. Benn seemingly hit the milestone two different times in the final week of the season, only to have one against Utah taken away for goaltender interference and the other against Detroit eventually credited to Lian Bichsel, who touched the puck just before it crossed the goal line. After crafting one of the longest active iron man streaks (beginning in January 2021) in the NHL with 371 consecutive games played, Benn missed two games in early April before returning for the home stretch of the regular season. He played in all 18 playoff games, coming up with a big game-tying goal in Game 2 of the First Round against Colorado and tacking on two more assists throughout the run to the Western Conference Final. Benn signed a one-year, bonus-laden extension on June 26 to lock him in for a 17th season in Dallas.
Expectations for 2025-26: It’s crazy to think that Benn will be the oldest player on the Dallas Stars roster this season. At age 36, he has spent the entirety of his career in the Lone Star State. From being a relatively unknown fifth-round pick in the 2007 Draft, to his NHL debut in October 2009, to being named captain in September 2013 and winning the Art Ross in 2015, Benn has become the ultimate Star over the past 16 seasons. In addition to sitting one goal short of 400, he also is just eight games away from 1,200 and 44 points away from 1,000 for his career. Benn has solidified himself as one of the franchise’s top players all-time, sitting behind only Mike Modano in games, goals, points and game-winning goals. He’s the longest-tenured captain in franchise history, and all that seems to be missing from his resume now is a Stanley Cup. That leads us to the all-powerful question: What will Benn’s role be in the season ahead as he tries to help the Stars take the next step? With Glen Gulutzan entering the fold as the Stars’ new head coach (and Benn’s coach from 2010-13), it will be interesting to see how he deploys the veteran. When Pete DeBoer arrived in Dallas in 2022, Benn had finished with under 20 goals and 50 points in three straight seasons. The numbers seemed to say that the power forward’s best days were behind him, but Benn quickly challenged that narrative with a 33-goal, 78-point campaign in 2022-23. Could he be in for a similar rejuvenation under Gulutzan in the year ahead? The captain still provides an offensive spark, can be a weapon on the power play, is one of the team’s top options in the faceoff dot and brings a physical edge to the ice. Teammates both young and old rave about his leadership and determination, and he has become one of the top players of his generation. Wherever he fits in the puzzle in 2025-26 and beyond, you can be assured that Benn will continue to give his all for the team as he further cements his legacy in Stars history.