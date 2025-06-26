It’s not often that a fifth-round pick makes it to the NHL. While prospects selected in the first 100 or so picks usually carry a sizable dose of future potential, those selected in rounds 4-7 tend to face a much steeper climb.
Forever a Star: Jamie Benn’s extension offers chance to write next chapter in exciting story
The Stars re-signed Benn to a one-year deal on Thursday, opening the door for the captain to add to more to an unforgettable legacy in Dallas
Maybe their skating skills are a bit rusty. Maybe their hockey IQ could use a sharp bump. Whatever the case may be, it’s typically unlikely that they will ever make it to the big stage. It’s even more uncommon to find one that puts together a storied NHL career.
For further context, of the 18 players the Dallas Stars have drafted in the fifth round since 2011, only three have played in an NHL game. Jacob Peterson (83 games), Nick Caamano (36 games) and Riley Damiani (7 games) all broke through at some point and put their name in the Dallas history books. But all three also spent this past season playing overseas.
Bottom line: it’s tough to find a way to cement your spot in NHL history as a fifth-round pick.
The second of three fifth-round selections made by the Stars in 2007 has crafted quite an impressive legacy in Dallas, and he’s not finished yet.
The Stars on Thursday signed Benn to a one-year contract extension worth a base of $1 million, plus an additional $3 million in potential performance bonuses. The deal offers the Stars more cap space to use in the free agent market to further tweak the roster, while also giving Benn a chance to earn a hefty dose of bonuses as he continues to craft his legacy.
“Jamie embodies everything it means to be a Dallas Star, and has since he was drafted 18 years ago,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said. “There was never a doubt that Jamie would return next season, and we are thrilled for both our organization and our fans that he will continue to lead our team in our pursuit of winning a championship.”
After the Stars bowed out to the Oilers in the Western Conference Final, speculations arose that Benn may have played the final game of his NHL career. The 35-year-old (who will turn 36 next month) hadn’t signed an extension yet and was entering the offseason as a pending free agent for the first time since 2012.
Those rumors were put to rest rather swiftly two days later during exit interviews when Benn said that he planned on playing next season and hoped it would be in a Stars uniform.
“I don’t see myself going anywhere else,” Benn said. “This is all I know. I came in as a young kid and now I’m getting a little older here. I love the city, I love the fans, I love this organization and I love my teammates.”
Nill reiterated the sentiment a week later when meeting with the media, doubling down on his longstanding statement that as long as he was GM, Benn would be a Star.
And now, the longest-tenured captain in franchise history will get to add at least one more chapter to his accomplished story. It’s a chapter that Benn hopes will include his first Stanley Cup.
“That’s the goal around here,” Benn said. “It’s all about winning. We’ve been to the same spot three years in a row and it’s about how can we make that next step to get to the Finals. We’re tired of losing in the Western Conference Final.”
When examining Benn’s NHL career, there are no shortage of moments that can make even the most casual hockey fan say, “Woah.”
His 1,192 career games played ranks second all-time among fifth-round draft picks. Only Ray Ferraro’s 1,258 sits higher, meaning even a relatively healthy season for Benn (who has missed just two games in the past four seasons combined) should push him over the mark. His 956 points sit second only to Alexander Mogilny (who was named a 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee on Tuesday) among fifth rounders, and his 399 goals put him third among the group.
From a franchise perspective, he sits second only to Mike Modano in games played, goals, and points. His 12 seasons as captain are the most by any player in franchise history and fourth among active players. And while the statistical feats are impressive, it’s his style of leadership on the ice and in the dressing room that teammates and coaches rave about when discussing the captain.
“I just try to lead by example by doing the right things all the time,” Benn said of his captaincy. “I got to learn from a lot of great leaders and older veterans. I got to learn from great people. It starts at the top with Jim Nill who is always preaching to do the right things. I like to think that I care about my players and just try to guide them in the right direction.”
He’s the only player in the franchise’s 58-year history to win the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s leading scorer (in 2014-15). He’s also one of just four players to score 40 goals in a season since the team moved to Dallas in 1993.
Benn has scored plenty of big goals and constructed a number of heroic performances since making his NHL debut back in October 2009. He’s brawled with Hall-of-Famers like Joe Thornton and Jarome Iginla, as well as towering edifices such as Nikita Zadorov and Josh Anderson. He’s also given color commentator Daryl Reaugh a number of golden opportunities to unveil never-before-heard phrases such as, “Like poop through a diarrhea-infected goose.”
From “Beast Mode” to the “Bennaisance” and everything in between, he’s crafted a lore that will stand the test of time throughout this franchise’s future. All that seems to be missing from his resume is hoisting the NHL’s ultimate prize.
Which, with the extension signed, is where the focus now turns as the 2025-26 season slowly materializes. With the captain returning for his 17th season in Dallas and ready to take on any task or role given to him, the Stars have added another sizable piece to the puzzle. At the same time, Benn gets another shot at helping Dallas take the next step towards hoisting the Stanley Cup.
Not bad for a fifth-round pick out of Victoria, British Columbia.
“There obviously needs to be another gear,” Benn said about the Cup chase. “We haven’t taken that step in three years. We obviously don’t want to take a step backwards, and we haven’t been doing that. It’s about what can we do to take that next step now. It’s on us players to talk about it over the summer and make sure we’re all doing the right things over the next couple of months here to make sure we do take the next step next year.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Josh Clark is a writer for DallasStars.com. Follow him on X @Josh_Clark02.