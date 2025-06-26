Dallas Stars sign captain Jamie Benn to one-year, $1 million contract extension

Benn’s 1,192 career regular-season games played are the most of any Stars skater since the team relocated to Dallas and rank second in franchise history behind only Mike Modano (1,459). Benn also ranks in the top five in franchise history in career goals (second), assists (third), points (second), even-strength goals (274, second), power-play goals (109, fourth), overtime goals (12, first) and game-winning goals (62, second). Originally selected by Dallas in the fifth round (129th overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Benn is one of the highest-scoring fifth-round picks in NHL history, trailing only Alexander Mogilny (1,032) for the most-ever points by a skater selected in the fifth round. He'll enter the 2025-26 campaign ranked in the top five in NHL history among fifth-round picks in career goals (third), assists (third), games played (second), power-play goals (fourth), overtime goals (second) and game-winning goals (second). He is also one of the highest-scoring players to emerge from the 2007 NHL Draft, with only first overall pick Patrick Kane (1,343) totaling more career points than Benn.