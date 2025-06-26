FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Jamie Benn to a one-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season. The one-year contract is worth a base of $1 million, plus an additional $3 million in potential performance bonuses.
Dallas Stars sign captain Jamie Benn to one-year, $1 million contract extension
The one-year contract is worth a base of $1 million, plus an additional $3 million in potential performance bonuses
“Jamie embodies everything it means to be a Dallas Star, and has since he was drafted 18 years ago,” said Nill. “There was never a doubt that Jamie would return next season, and we are thrilled for both our organization and our fans that he will continue to lead our team in our pursuit of winning a championship.”
Benn, 35, finished the regular season with 49 points (16-33—49), making 2024-25 the 13th year in his career that he has eclipsed the 40-point plateau. The 2024-25 season marked Benn’s 16th in the NHL, which tied Neal Breten for the second-most in Stars/North Stars history behind only Mike Modano (20). Benn added three points (1-2—3) in 18 postseason games last year, helping the Stars to reach their third-consecutive Western Conference Final.
The Stars captain has spent the entirety of his career with Dallas, totaling 956 points (399-557—956) in 1,192 regular-season games. He won the Art Ross Trophy as the League’s leading scorer with 87 points (35-52—87) in 2014-15 and was a finalist for the Hart Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the NHL’s most valuable player, the following season after totaling a career-high 89 points (41-48—89). Benn also earned All-NHL First Team honors twice (2013-14 and 2015-16) and Second Team honors in 2014-15 in addition to representing the Stars at the 2012 and 2016 NHL All-Star Games.
Benn’s 1,192 career regular-season games played are the most of any Stars skater since the team relocated to Dallas and rank second in franchise history behind only Mike Modano (1,459). Benn also ranks in the top five in franchise history in career goals (second), assists (third), points (second), even-strength goals (274, second), power-play goals (109, fourth), overtime goals (12, first) and game-winning goals (62, second). Originally selected by Dallas in the fifth round (129th overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Benn is one of the highest-scoring fifth-round picks in NHL history, trailing only Alexander Mogilny (1,032) for the most-ever points by a skater selected in the fifth round. He'll enter the 2025-26 campaign ranked in the top five in NHL history among fifth-round picks in career goals (third), assists (third), games played (second), power-play goals (fourth), overtime goals (second) and game-winning goals (second). He is also one of the highest-scoring players to emerge from the 2007 NHL Draft, with only first overall pick Patrick Kane (1,343) totaling more career points than Benn.
The six-foot-three, 206-pound forward has added 80 points (28-52—80) in 120 Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping the Stars to reach the 2020 Stanley Cup Final and three consecutive Western Conference Finals from 2023 to 2025. Since the Stars relocated to Dallas, Benn’s career postseason goal, point and games played totals are all the second-most in team history and his 52 assists rank third. A native of Victoria, British Columbia, Benn has represented his home country at the 2009 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, the 2012 IIHF World Championship and at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, winning a gold medal in both 2009 and 2014.