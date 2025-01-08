Golden Knights stay hot, hold off Sharks

William Eklund had a goal and an assist, and Timothy Liljegren scored for the Sharks (13-24-6), who had won their previous two games. Alexandar Georgiev made 38 saves.

"[We have to] be ready to start from puck drop," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "[Our] puck play was soft. We didn't execute. We were soft to play against. [In] front of our net, just not physical enough."

Stone put the Golden Knights ahead 1-0 at 8:39 of the first period. Shea Theodore sent a pass from the defensive zone to the Sharks' blue line, where Stone tipped it around Cody Ceci before skating in and beating Georgiev five-hole on a breakaway.

"I think we've been finding ways to score, we've been playing the right way," Theodore said. "It starts in the D-zone, and I feel like when that happens, more times than not, we are going to be on the good end of it."