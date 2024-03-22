SAN JOSE -- Nikita Kucherov had four assists, and Brayden Point had two goals and an assist for the Tampa Lightning in a 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Thursday.
Kucherov has 4 assists for Lightning in win against Sharks
Point scores 2 to reach 40, Duclair gets goal in return for Tampa Bay
Anthony Duclair had a goal and an assist in his return to San Jose for the Lightning (38-25-6), who have won five straight. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves in his ninth straight start.
"That team over there worked their tails off," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "If you take your foot off the gas at all, somebody's going to pass you and I thought San Jose definitely did not do that tonight. And we worked to put ourselves in a position to win and pull it out in a game we needed."
William Eklund scored for the Sharks (16-46-7), who have lost six games in a row. Mackenzie Blackwood made 17 saves in his first start since Feb. 27.
"I really liked our first two periods," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "I thought we managed the puck really well, defended hard. We played a really good game."
Nicholas Paul put Tampa Bay ahead 1-0 at 4:53 of the first period. Victor Hedman's pass skipped over the net and set the center up for a wrist shot up close.
Eklund tied it 1-1 at 7:21. Jacob MacDonald intercepted a pass in the neutral zone then set Eklund up with a cross-ice pass.
"I haven't played my best hockey here, but I think today was a huge step in the right direction," Eklund said. "You're not always going to have ups in a season, you're going to have some downs. I'm learning here, and I'm going to keep learning and be better."
Point put the Lightning ahead 2-1 just 34 seconds into the third period when Kucherov set him up for a wrist shot on a power play.
"I wish we could have been a little more opportunistic in the second period," Quinn said. "[Vasilevskiy] made two or three big time saves, and then we got that penalty at the end of the second. Which is really too bad."
Duclair, who was traded to the Lightning from the Sharks on March 7, made it 3-1 at 6:50 of the third period when Kucherov set him up for a backhanded shot.
"Playing any old team is pretty special and a little more motivation for sure," Duclair said. "I had a great time here. The guys were great and it was nice to see some familiar faces."
Point scored his second of the night and 40th of the season on a slap shot at 14:02 for the 4-1 final.
NOTES: Kucherov (41 goals, 81 assists in 68 games) became the second active player to post multiple 120-point seasons (he had 128 in 2018-19), joining Connor McDavid. … Kucherov had his 19th three-point game of the season, which passes his previous high and Lightning record 18 in 2018-19. … Kucherov had his fourth four-assist game of the season, a Lightning record. He is also the seventh player in NHL history with at least three 80-assist seasons. ... Point reached the 40-goal mark for the third time in the NHL.