Cooley makes 49 saves for Sharks in win against Kraken

Mikael Granlund had an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games (two goals, nine assists) for the Sharks (19-51-9), who had lost four of their previous five.

It was San Jose’s first win in five games in Seattle.

“It feels good to come out with a win,” San Jose coach David Quinn said. “You wish you played better, but at the end of the day, it feels good to win. It’s been a tough go for us [in Seattle], and for the most part, our guys have done a really good job down the stretch here under difficult circumstances. … I thought we got better as the game went on."

Brian Dumoulin scored for the Kraken (33-32-13), who had won their previous two. Joey Daccord made 20 saves.

“You can always do more. [Cooley] saw some of the pucks a little too easily in the first period,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “They were uncontested in terms of that, but he also had some that were through traffic, and some were rebounds. He did a really good job of sealing the bottom of the net tonight.”

Luke Kunin made it 1-0 at 8:07 of the first period, tipping Henry Thrun’s point shot past Daccord’s left pad.

"Overall, [Kunin's] game's gotten better and better,” Quinn said. “I think you’ve seen his best hockey here over the last month and a half.”

Dumoulin responded at 9:22 to tie it 1-1, taking a pass from Jordan Eberle at the right face-off dot and scoring five-hole.

Kyle Burroughs gave San Jose a 2-1 lead at 14:46 of the second period, taking a pass from William Eklund off the rush and beating Daccord glove side with a snap shot from the top of the left circle.

Fabian Zetterlund pushed it to 3-1 just 51 seconds later, redirecting Granlund's feed from the left corner over Daccord’s arm.