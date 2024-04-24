Sharks General Manager Mike Grier announces organizational changes

Grier announced today that the organization has relieved David Quinn of his head coaching duties.

GettyImages-1925977363

San Jose Sharks General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the organization has relieved David Quinn of his head coaching duties.

“After going through our end of the season process of internal meetings and evaluating where our team is at and where we want our group to go, we have made the difficult decision to make a change at the head coach position,” said Grier. “David is a good coach and an even better person. I would like to personally thank him for his hard work over these past two seasons. He and his staff did an admirable job under some difficult circumstances, and I sincerely appreciate how they handled the situation.”

Named head coach of the Sharks on July 26, 2022, Quinn posted a 41-98-25 record in 164 games.

Grier also announced that Head Athletic Trainer Ray Tufts will not return to the team.

“Ray spent more than two decades overseeing the care and well-being of our players,” said Grier.  “We thank him for his service to the organization and our players and wish him and his family the best in the future.”

