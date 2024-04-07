Eklund completes 1st NHL hat trick in OT, lifts Sharks past Blues

Eklund broke out along the left side into a 2-on-1 and beat Joel Hofer with a wrist shot just inside the top of the left circle moments after the Blues failed to convert on a power play.

"It's surreal," Eklund said. "I feel like we stick together even when we face adversity and I feel like today we stepped up big time."

Devin Cooley made 34 saves in his first NHL win for the Sharks (18-50-8), who won for just the second time the past 13 games (2-10-1), both against St. Louis. San Jose swept the season-series against the Blues, outscoring them 12-3.

"A lot of peaks and valleys emotionally," San Jose coach David Quinn said. "... Obviously we didn't get off to a great start, sloppy first period, too many penalties, and then I thought our penalty kill was huge, gave us a chance to stay in the game. I thought we played a good second period. Our power play was certainly opportunistic. ... Huge, huge kill in the overtime obviously and just a great shot by Eklund."