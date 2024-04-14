Sharks forward Mikael Granlund voted 2023-24 "Sharks Player of the Year"

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that forward Mikael Granlund has been selected as the "Sharks Player of the Year" for 2023-24 in a vote by the Bay Area media. The award is presented to the player who contributes the greatest amount of success to the Sharks in the 2023-24 regular season. This is the first season that he has been honored with this award.

Granlund, 32, has appeared in 66 games so far this season with a team-leading 56 points (12 goals, 44 assists). He ranks first on San Jose in assists and multi-point games with 13, which includes three consecutive multi-point efforts in December. Granlund ranked first in the NHL in road points (16), T-3rd in overall assists (14), T-11th in points (17), and posted six multi-point games in December. In March, he recorded at least one assist in seven of his 15 games and recorded a point in 11 contests (5g, 10a), which led the team and finished tied for first in goals.

After starting the season recording only a single point through the team’s first 15 games, despite missing seven due to injury, the forward then rattled off 55 points (12 goals, 43 assists) across his next 58 games played. During this run, he collected a six-game assist streak from Dec. 1-12 and a ten-game point streak (two goals, nine assists) from Mar. 23 through Apr. 11, which is still active heading into the Apr. 13 Fan Appreciation game vs. the Minnesota Wild. His streak is the 13th instance in franchise history in which a player has achieved a 10-game point streak or longer, and is the 11th different player to do so. Across the span of his 58 games from Nov. 14, , there were only four instances in which he did not register a point in consecutive games, the longest of which was only three games.

Among his several achievements this season, Granlund has reached both the 50-point and 40-assist mark for the fourth time in his career. He skated in his 800th career NHL game on Mar. 9 against Ottawa and leads all active Finnish skaters in games played (16th among all-time Finnish skaters). He was named the NHLPA Player of the Week after leading the league with both eight even-strength points and nine points overall in the first week of December, including matching his career-long with a six-game assist streak (2g, 10a) in the calendar month. He is only the second forward to have as many assists in the first season with the club in the past 10 seasons since Joonas Donskoi (25) during his 2015-16 campaign.

Granlund recorded his 500th NHL point on Dec. 7 against Detroit, scoring the overtime goal to cap San Jose’s four-goal comeback.

The five-foot-ten, 185-pound native of Oulu, Finland was acquired from Pittsburgh along with forward Mike Hoffman, defenseman Jan Rutta and a top-10 protected first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft in exchange for defensemen Erik Karlsson, forward Dillion Hamaliuk, and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft on Aug. 6, 2023.

PAST WINNERS OF THE "SHARKS PLAYER OF THE YEAR" AWARD INCLUDE:

2022-23 Erik Karlsson

2021-22 Timo Meier

2020-21 Evander Kane

2019-20 Timo Meier

2018-19 Tomas Hertl & Brent Burns

2017-18 Logan Couture

2016-17 Brent Burns

2015-16 Joe Thornton

2014-15 Joe Pavelski

2013-14 Joe Pavelski

2012-13 Antti Niemi

2011-12 Logan Couture

2010-11 Antti Niemi

2009-10 Patrick Marleau

2008-09 Patrick Marleau

2007-08 Evgeni Nabokov

2006-07 Joe Thornton

2005-06 Joe Thornton

2003-04 Patrick Marleau

2002-03 Teemu Selanne

2001-02 Mike Ricci

2000-01 Evgeni Nabokov

1999-00 Owen Nolan

1998-99 Steve Shields and Mike Vernon

1997-98 Mike Vernon

1996-97 Jeff Friesen

1995-96 Jamie Baker

1994-95 Ulf Dahlen

1993-94 Arturs Irbe

1992-93 Kelly Kisio

1991-92 Jeff Hackett