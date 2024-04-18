Game Preview: Sharks at Flames

The San Jose Sharks close out the 2023-2024 season in Calgary as they take on the Flames.
When: Thursday, April 18
Time: 6:00 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital
Game Notes:
- Goaltender Georgi Romanov made his NHL debut on Monday against the Edmonton Oilers stopping 15 of the 16 shots he faced.
- After Monday's game in Edmonton Mikael Granlund extended his point streak to 12 games, matching the Sharks longest point streak by a Sharks forward in team history.