Game Preview: Sharks at Flames

The San Jose Sharks close out the 2023-2024 season in Calgary as they take on the Flames.

When: Thursday, April 18

Time: 6:00 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

Game Notes:

  • Goaltender Georgi Romanov made his NHL debut on Monday against the Edmonton Oilers stopping 15 of the 16 shots he faced.
  • After Monday's game in Edmonton Mikael Granlund extended his point streak to 12 games, matching the Sharks longest point streak by a Sharks forward in team history.

