Game Preview: Sharks at Oilers

Live stats

The San Jose Sharks are on their last trip of the season, taking on the Oilers.

When: Monday, April 15

Time: 6:30 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

Game Notes:

  • The Sharks recalled forward Danil Gushchin, defenseman Jack Thompson and goaltender Georgi Romanov from the Barracuda on Sunday.
  • The Sharks handed out their year-end player awards on Saturday during the final home game. Henry Thrun was named Rookie of the Year, Mikael Granlund took Player of the Year and Mario Ferraro took home Media Good Guy.

