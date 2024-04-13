Game Preview: Sharks vs. Wild

The San Jose Sharks take on the Minnesota Wild at SAP Center on Fan Appreciation Night presented by SAP.
When: Saturday, April 13
Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital
Game Notes:
- .Devin Cooley made a career-high 49 saves, second-most by a Sharks goaltender this season and third-most by a NHL netminder in his first career road win since 1955-56.
- Mikael Granlund (0g, 1a) became the first Sharks forward since 2015-16 to post a 10-game point streak.