SAN JOSE -- Andrei Kuzmenko scored at 2:58 of overtime for the Calgary Flames, who came from behind for a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday.
Kuzmenko, Flames rally past Sharks in OT
Forward extends point streak to 6; Blackwood makes 37 saves in loss
Kuzmenko won it on a power play when he found a rebound near the left post and scored past a prone Mackenzie Blackwood. He has 11 points (five goals, six assists) during a six-game point streak.
Nazem Kadri and Rasmus Andersson also scored, and Dustin Wolf made 20 saves for the Flames (35-37-5), who had lost three straight and eight of nine.
"We didn't get the start we wanted. I just felt like it was too easy for them to come out of their zone or even for us to get below the tops of their circles," Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. "After the second period, the guys did a much better job of that. And then it came down to a good special teams night for us, which is something that was nice to see."
William Eklund and Jacob MacDonald scored, and Blackwood made 38 saves for the Sharks (18-51-9), who have lost four of five (1-3-1).
"We just cheated the game," San Jose coach David Quinn said. "I thought in the second and third we were wanting it to be easy. We were hoping that things were going to happen instead of approaching the game the honest way and the right way. I thought we were fortunate to get into overtime."
Eklund put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 7:22 of the first period with a backhand in front off a pass from Fabian Zetterlund on a rush.
MacDonald increased the lead to 2-0 at 2:22 of the second period. He scored with a backhand from the low slot after Mike Hoffman knocked the puck away from Yegor Sharangovich at the blue line.
Andersson got Calgary to within 2-1 at 5:35, taking a pass from Matt Coronato in the left circle before scoring on his own rebound in the slot.
Kadri tied it 2-2 at 14:51, roofing a shot from the right circle on a power play.
The Flames outshot the Sharks 18-4 in the third period and overtime.
"We’re scoring goals, and they're crucial goals in these hockey games," Kadri said. "As a group, I think we take pride in trying to give our group a boost of energy. When things aren't going too well, we’re accountable with one another. I think that's important when you're playing with confidence. Obviously, it's a lot smoother."
NOTE: Sharks forward Mikael Granlund had the secondary assist on Eklund's goal to extend his point streak to nine games (two goals, eight assists).