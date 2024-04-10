Kuzmenko, Flames rally past Sharks in OT

Forward extends point streak to 6; Blackwood makes 37 saves in loss

Recap: Flames @ Sharks 4.9.24

By Chelena Goldman
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Andrei Kuzmenko scored at 2:58 of overtime for the Calgary Flames, who came from behind for a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday.

Kuzmenko won it on a power play when he found a rebound near the left post and scored past a prone Mackenzie Blackwood. He has 11 points (five goals, six assists) during a six-game point streak.

Nazem Kadri and Rasmus Andersson also scored, and Dustin Wolf made 20 saves for the Flames (35-37-5), who had lost three straight and eight of nine.

"We didn't get the start we wanted. I just felt like it was too easy for them to come out of their zone or even for us to get below the tops of their circles," Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. "After the second period, the guys did a much better job of that. And then it came down to a good special teams night for us, which is something that was nice to see."

CGY@SJS: Kuzmenko gets the overtime winner on a power play

William Eklund and Jacob MacDonald scored, and Blackwood made 38 saves for the Sharks (18-51-9), who have lost four of five (1-3-1).

"We just cheated the game," San Jose coach David Quinn said. "I thought in the second and third we were wanting it to be easy. We were hoping that things were going to happen instead of approaching the game the honest way and the right way. I thought we were fortunate to get into overtime."

Eklund put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 7:22 of the first period with a backhand in front off a pass from Fabian Zetterlund on a rush.

MacDonald increased the lead to 2-0 at 2:22 of the second period. He scored with a backhand from the low slot after Mike Hoffman knocked the puck away from Yegor Sharangovich at the blue line.

Andersson got Calgary to within 2-1 at 5:35, taking a pass from Matt Coronato in the left circle before scoring on his own rebound in the slot.

Kadri tied it 2-2 at 14:51, roofing a shot from the right circle on a power play.

CGY@SJS: Kadri evens the game at 2-2 with a PPG in 2nd

The Flames outshot the Sharks 18-4 in the third period and overtime.

"We’re scoring goals, and they're crucial goals in these hockey games," Kadri said. "As a group, I think we take pride in trying to give our group a boost of energy. When things aren't going too well, we’re accountable with one another. I think that's important when you're playing with confidence. Obviously, it's a lot smoother."

NOTE: Sharks forward Mikael Granlund had the secondary assist on Eklund's goal to extend his point streak to nine games (two goals, eight assists).

News Feed

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Flames

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Coyotes 5

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Coyotes

Game Recap: Sharks 3, Blues 2

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Blues

Game Recap: Sharks 1, Kings 2

Sharks sign forward Collin Graf

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Kraken 4

Sharks assign Filip Bystedt to San Jose Barracuda

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Kraken

Game Recap: Blues 0, Sharks 4

Game Preview: Sharks at Blues

Sharks Prospects Postseason Breakdown

Game Recap: Wild 3, Sharks 1

Next Wave Report: March 28

Game Preview: Sharks at Wild

Scrolling Social: Sticks out for Michael

Game Recap: Sharks 3, Stars 6