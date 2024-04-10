Kuzmenko, Flames rally past Sharks in OT

Kuzmenko won it on a power play when he found a rebound near the left post and scored past a prone Mackenzie Blackwood. He has 11 points (five goals, six assists) during a six-game point streak.

Nazem Kadri and Rasmus Andersson also scored, and Dustin Wolf made 20 saves for the Flames (35-37-5), who had lost three straight and eight of nine.

"We didn't get the start we wanted. I just felt like it was too easy for them to come out of their zone or even for us to get below the tops of their circles," Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. "After the second period, the guys did a much better job of that. And then it came down to a good special teams night for us, which is something that was nice to see."