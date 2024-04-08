Keller extends point streak to 11, Coyotes defeat Sharks

Lawson Crouse and Nick Schmaltz each had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes (33-39-5), who have won two straight and four of their past six. Connor Ingram made 25 saves.

“These games are important," said Arizona forward Dylan Guenther, who scored the go-ahead goal in the third period. "We’re mostly playing teams that are prepping for the (Stanley Cup) Playoffs ... and we’re trying to take momentum into next season."

Henry Thrun had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (18-51-8), who were coming off a 3-2 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday but are 2-11-1 in their past 14 games. Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves.

“I thought we played pretty good in the first and second, enough to keep ourselves in the game, and then in the third I don’t know whether it was a back-to-back or we just weren't dialed in, we just kind of slid off the gas, and that's what's going to happen,” Thrun said.