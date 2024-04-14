SAN JOSE -- Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and an assist for the Minnesota Wild in 6-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday.
Kaprizov has 2 goals, assist in Wild win against Sharks
Ohgren gets 1st 2 NHL points for Minnesota
Liam Ohgren got his first two NHL points in his second game with a goal and an assist for the Wild (38-33-9), who lost 7-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. Jesper Wallstedt made 27 saves.
"I think there are some young guys that are getting opportunities to play and they’re certainly giving great opportunities in live action to make impressions," Wild coach John Hynes said. "I want to see a professional group that’s plugged in, ready to play and give ourselves a chance to win every night."
Mario Ferraro had a goal and an assist, and Mikael Granlund had two assists for the Sharks (19-52-9), who have lost three of their past four (1-2-1). Mackenzie Blackwood made 32 saves.
"At the end of the day, every single one of us [who's] going to be here next year has to take a long, hard look in the mirror and try not to be in the exact same position when we stand here next year," Sharks forward Nico Sturm said.
Matt Boldy gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 5:19 of the first period with a one-timer from below the right face-off circle after Kaprizov’s point shot was saved.
Jan Rutta tied it 1-1 at 9:32 with a slap shot from the blue line.
Declan Chisholm put the Wild ahead 2-1 at 16:51 with a wrist shot through traffic from the right circle.
Ohgren made it 3-1 at 14:23 of the second period when he put in a rebound with a backhand at the top of the crease.
"Big moment for me and I’m really happy," Ohgren said. "It feels good, and it will only be better and better."
Ferraro cut it to 3-2 at 15:52, taking a drop pass from William Eklund and beating Wallstedt with a one-timer from the right circle.
Kaprizov put the Wild ahead 4-2 at 19:04 with a wrist shot through traffic from the left point. He then pushed it to 5-2 just 47 seconds later when he put in a cross-crease pass from Brock Faber on a power play.
Marcus Johansson tipped in a shot by Jon Merrill at 1:46 of the third period for the 6-2 final.
NOTES: It was Kaprizov's 11th three-point game of the season, establishing a Wild record. His 18 power-play goals are also a Minnesota record. … Granlund extended his points streak to 11 games (two goals, 11 assists)