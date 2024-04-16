McDavid gets 100th assist, Oilers score 9 in win against Sharks

Warren Foegele scored two goals, Adam Henrique and Dylan Holloway each had a goal and two assists, and Zach Hyman, Evan Bouchard and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (49-25-6), who had lost two straight (0-1-1). Stuart Skinner made 19 saves, and Darnell Nurse had three assists.

Edmonton moved three points behind the Vancouver Canucks for first place in the Pacific Division. Each team has two games remaining.

“It is probably the hardest one that he has accomplished,” Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said of McDavid's 100 assists. “You can’t really be surprised with the things he does every year. It is an amazing accomplishment.

“You probably didn’t think it was possible for it to happen in this day and age, but he keeps surprising you. I am very proud of him.”

Danil Gushchin and Fabian Zetterlund scored for the Sharks (19-53-9), who have lost four of five (1-3-1). Devin Cooley allowed eight goals on 22 shots before being replaced by Georgi Romanov, who made 16 saves in his NHL debut.

“I wanted to avoid putting Georgi in as much as I could, but at some point in time you’ve got to call off the dogs and take out 'Cools' and put Georgi in,” San Jose coach David Quinn said. “He did a good job.

“Listen, that’s as good a team as there is offensively in the League, and he did a good job under tough circumstances.”

McDavid scored 53 seconds into the game to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead. His pass for Hyman on a rush deflected in off the skate of Marc-Edouard Vlasic.

Henrique made it 2-0 at 4:01, scoring from in front after Brett Kulak's shot was blocked by Vlasic.

Foegele pushed it to 3-0 at 10:40. He elected to shoot on a 2-on-1 and beat Cooley five-hole from the left circle.

Holloway made it 4-0 at 19:35 of the first, redirecting a centering pass from Henrique five-hole from in front.

“I just thought we played like we didn’t want it. We were sitting back, we weren’t playing on our toes, and that obviously hurt us,” Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro said. “We maybe looked at the lineup at the other end and played scared in the first period, and obviously it was a snowball effect.”