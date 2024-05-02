“Summer of Teal” monthly event calendar gives Sharks fans a resource to enjoy a summer of hockey-related fun and activity

Although the offseason is just beginning, the San Jose Sharks are already ramping up for a “Summer of Teal” filled with fun events and community activities taking place throughout the Bay Area.

To provide fans with details about when and where the Sharks organization will be activating in our community, they are releasing a monthly “Summer of Teal” event schedule. It’s a comprehensive calendar which will list fun events and activities in which the Sharks will either participate or host. To access the information, fans can visit or the Sharks+SAP Center mobile app presented by Western Digital for updates.

The Summer of Teal begins in May with the following schedule of events:

“This is an important offseason for our organization and our fans so we will be very active in the community. We want to bring fans “Teal Together” throughout the summer, so it is important to provide our fans with one location where they can go to find out when and where we will be activating throughout the summer,” said Doug Bentz, Chief Marketing Officer of the Sharks. “We look forward to connecting with our fans this offseason and engaging with them at these fun events until Sharks hockey begins again in September.”

Additionally, fans can stay cool all summer by participating in public skating sessions and the Learn To Skate program at any one of three Sharks Ice locations in San Jose, Oakland, and Fremont. For more details, visit www.sharksice.com.