Scrolling Social: 2024 Development Camp

Every year the San Jose Sharks host their annual Development Camp at Sharks Ice at San Jose. After 84 days without Sharks hockey it was exciting to see some Sharks back on the ice.
This camp is an opportunity for the Sharks draft selections and prospects to show their skills. They spent the week working with Sharks development coaches and alumni, including Patrick Marleau, Joe Thornton, Mike Ricci, Evgeni Nabokov, Tommy Wingels, and more.
The Sharks newest draft selections from the 2024 NHL Draft including first overall selection Macklin Celebrini and 11th overall selection Sam Dickinson made their way to San Jose for camp. Along with 2023 Draft picks, Will Smith, Quentin Musty, David Edstrom, and Kasper Halttunen.
After the first day of camp the players took a quick trip next door to the San Jose Giants game. 2024 and 2023 first round picks, Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith even threw out the first pitch!
The prospects spent the week continuing to hone their skills and prepping to compete in the Fourth of July Prospect Scrimmage.
After day two of camp the prospects had a little friendly cooking competition. Everyone teamed up and made protein shakes and burgers for the judges.
Some of the prospects deserve chef status, while others could use some more practice. Kasper Halttunen, Nate Misskey, Gavin O'Connell, and Brandon Svoboda impressed the judges and won the cooking competition!
Fans packed Tech CU Arena for the final day of Development Camp and watched the players compete in the Prospect Scrimmage.
Quentin Musty kicked off scoring for Team Teal.
Will Smith and Quentin Musty became quite the duo during the scrimmage.
Brandon Svoboda, Eric Pohlkamp, and Kasper Halttunen also got in on the action.
The final score of the scrimmage was 8-7 and Team Teal took home the Marchment Cup! The future is looking bright for Team Teal.
A few days after Development Camp, the moment all Sharks fans had been waiting for finally arrived. The first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Macklin Celebrini signed with the Sharks!
You might have seen Celebrini play in the Prospect Scrimmage but don't miss your chance to see him at the Tank next season