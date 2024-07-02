Sharks announce 2024-25 regular season schedule presented by Southwest Airlines

The National Hockey League (@NHL) and the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) today announced the team’s complete 2024-25 regular season schedule presented by Southwest Airlines.

San Jose’s 82-game regular season schedule features three games against Anaheim and Vegas, and four games against all other Pacific Division foes. The Sharks will play the Central Division teams three times and twice against all Eastern Conference Opponents.

The schedule also features a first-of-its-kind two-week break in February for the Four Nations Faceoff from Feb. 12-20. The tournament will feature four national teams (Canada, Finland, Sweden, United States) and consist of a total of seven games played over a nine-day period, including a traditional round robin format. The teams with the best tournament record will then advance to a one-game Final.

All preseason and regular season games will be broadcast on the Sharks Audio Network via the Sharks + SAP Center App. 2023 Foster Hewitt Memorial Award-winning broadcaster Dan Rusanowsky will return behind the mic for his 34th consecutive season as voice of the Sharks. Television broadcast information on NBC Sports California with play-by-play voice Randy Hahn as well as any national television broadcasts will be released at a later date.

The Sharks open the season at SAP Center at San Jose with consecutive home games against the St. Louis Blues on Thu. Oct. 10, followed by the Anaheim Ducks on Sat., Oct. 12. The Sharks will then depart on the team’s first road trip to face off against the Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Winnipeg Jets. San Jose will see the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers for the first time on Dec. 7, 2024 at Florida and the team will follow with a visit to SAP Center on Jan. 25, 2025.

Most notably, the Sharks will host Joe Thornton’s No. 19 Retirement Night on Nov. 23 against the Buffalo Sabres. He will join fellow Sharks legend Patrick Marleau as the only players in franchise history to have their numbers retired. The duo remain two of the most iconic teammates and prestigious franchise cornerstones, having played together in San Jose for more than a decade. Other details surrounding the game and activations leading up to the jersey retirement night will be announced at a later date.

The Sharks longest homestand is eight games from Mar. 8-29, playing the New York Islanders, Nashville Predators, Chicago Blackhawks, Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and New York Rangers. The team’s longest road trip is seven games from Feb. 23 through Mar. 6, which immediately follows the Four Nations Faceoff break. The Sharks will travel to play the Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, and Colorado Avalanche. This is the longest consecutive road trip (excluding the shortened 2020-21 season) the Sharks have had since traveling for a seven-game trip in the 2014-15 season (Nov. 8-18, 2014).

San Jose also has several notable games this year that fans will not want to miss at SAP Center. More information regarding the full season promotional and theme night schedule will be announced at a later date.