Sharks announce 2024-25 regular season schedule presented by Southwest Airlines

Sharks Open 2024-25 Regular Season At Home On Thursday, Oct. 10 against St. Louis Blues

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (8)

The National Hockey League (@NHL) and the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) today announced the team’s complete 2024-25 regular season schedule presented by Southwest Airlines.

San Jose’s 82-game regular season schedule features three games against Anaheim and Vegas, and four games against all other Pacific Division foes. The Sharks will play the Central Division teams three times and twice against all Eastern Conference Opponents.

The schedule also features a first-of-its-kind two-week break in February for the Four Nations Faceoff from Feb. 12-20. The tournament will feature four national teams (Canada, Finland, Sweden, United States) and consist of a total of seven games played over a nine-day period, including a traditional round robin format. The teams with the best tournament record will then advance to a one-game Final.

All preseason and regular season games will be broadcast on the Sharks Audio Network via the Sharks + SAP Center App. 2023 Foster Hewitt Memorial Award-winning broadcaster Dan Rusanowsky will return behind the mic for his 34th consecutive season as voice of the Sharks. Television broadcast information on NBC Sports California with play-by-play voice Randy Hahn as well as any national television broadcasts will be released at a later date.

The Sharks open the season at SAP Center at San Jose with consecutive home games against the St. Louis Blues on Thu. Oct. 10, followed by the Anaheim Ducks on Sat., Oct. 12. The Sharks will then depart on the team’s first road trip to face off against the Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Winnipeg Jets. San Jose will see the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers for the first time on Dec. 7, 2024 at Florida and the team will follow with a visit to SAP Center on Jan. 25, 2025.

Most notably, the Sharks will host Joe Thornton’s No. 19 Retirement Night on Nov. 23 against the Buffalo Sabres. He will join fellow Sharks legend Patrick Marleau as the only players in franchise history to have their numbers retired. The duo remain two of the most iconic teammates and prestigious franchise cornerstones, having played together in San Jose for more than a decade. Other details surrounding the game and activations leading up to the jersey retirement night will be announced at a later date.

The Sharks longest homestand is eight games from Mar. 8-29, playing the New York Islanders, Nashville Predators, Chicago Blackhawks, Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and New York Rangers. The team’s longest road trip is seven games from Feb. 23 through Mar. 6, which immediately follows the Four Nations Faceoff break. The Sharks will travel to play the Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Buffalo Sabres, and Colorado Avalanche. This is the longest consecutive road trip (excluding the shortened 2020-21 season) the Sharks have had since traveling for a seven-game trip in the 2014-15 season (Nov. 8-18, 2014).

San Jose also has several notable games this year that fans will not want to miss at SAP Center. More information regarding the full season promotional and theme night schedule will be announced at a later date.

DAY
DATE
OPPONENT
TIME (PT)
CAN'T MISS GAMES
Thu.
Oct. 10
St. Louis
7:30 P.M.
Schedule Cup Giveaway
Sat. 
Oct. 12
Anaheim
7:00 P.M.
Low Rider Model Giveaway
Thu. 
Oct. 31
Chicago
7:30 P.M.
Halloween
Sat.

Nov. 2

Vancouver
7:00 P.M.
Bay Area Unite Baseball Shirsey Giveaway
Sat. 
Nov. 23
Buffalo
5:00 P.M.
Joe Thornton #19 Retirement Celebration – Jumbo Joe Magic Art Puck Giveaway
Fri.
Nov. 29
Seattle
12:30 P.M.
The Future Is Teal Holographic Trading Cards Giveaway
Fri.
Dec. 27
Vegas
7:30 P.M.
Holidays Matchup
Sat.
Dec. 28
Calgary
4:00 P.M.
Friendship Bracelets Giveaway
Sat. 
Jan. 4
New Jersey
1:00 P.M.
Beach Cooler Giveaway

For an online version of the 2024-25 Sharks’ regular season schedule, please click here.

Sharks365 member packages along with individual game tickets are available for purchase today. Sharks365 memberships give fans the best seats at the best price, access to unique, member-only events, discounts on food and beverage as well as merchandise, an unlimited Sharks365 Ticket Exchange Program for added flexibility and more. Sharks 365 members are guaranteed to witness the Joe Thornton No. 19 Retirement Night this season.

Flex plans for Sharks home games start at three games, with fans able to purchase as many games as desired, and will go on sale on July 8. The more games purchased, the more benefits are included, including new, experiential perks being introduced. Flex plans are a way to save over single-game purchases and offer the ability to lock in the same seats for the best games.

News Feed

Sharks sign forward Alexander Wennberg

Sharks sign forward Tyler Toffoli

Sharks Foundation surpasses $20 million in giving by donating more than $900,000 to Bay Area organizations in 2023-24

July "Summer of Teal" event calendar

Sharks issue qualifying offers

San Jose Sharks announce 2024 Development Camp roster

Sharks re-sign forward Justin Bailey

Sharks re-sign forward Luke Kunin

Sharks select seven players on second day of 2024 NHL Draft

Celebrini has ‘amazing’ night as No. 1 pick by Sharks in 2024 NHL Draft

Sharks draft center Macklin Celebrini, defenseman Sam Dickinson in first round of 2024 NHL Draft

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

'Uncle' Steve Nash, two-time NBA MVP, lauds Sharks No. 1 pick Celebrini

Celebrini selected No. 1 by Sharks in 2024 NHL Draft

Sharks acquire Carl Grundstrom from Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Kyle Burroughs

Sharks acquire 11th-overall selection from Buffalo Sabres

Sharks acquire defenseman Jake Walman and a second round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Red Wings in exchange for future considerations

Sharks announce hiring of Mike Potenza as director of high performance