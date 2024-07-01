Sharks sign forward Tyler Toffoli

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Tyler Toffoli to a four-year contract worth $24 million ($6 million AAV)

“Tyler is a proven veteran scorer who provides a significant offensive boost to our forward group,” said Mike. “He has a championship pedigree, winning a Stanley Cup in 2014 along with achieving two Gold Medals in the World Championship. His experience will be a valuable addition to our team.”

Toffoli, 32, appeared in 79 total NHL games last year for the New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets, scoring 55 points (33 goals, 22 assists). It was the third time he reached the 30-goal threshold and 50-point threshold in his career. He set a career high with 11 power-play goals, and after New Jersey traded him to Winnipeg, he registered 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in 18 games, and appeared in his 800th NHL game on Mar. 21 at New Jersey. While as a member of the Devils last season, he registered two hat tricks, Oct. 24 at Montreal and Jan. 22 vs. Vegas, and collected 44 points (26 goals, 18 assists) in 61 contests.

He appeared in five Stanley Cup Playoff games and scored two goals in the First Round against the Colorado Avalanche.

Over the course of his NHL career, Toffoli has registered 521 points (260 goals, 261 assists) in 812 NHL games along with a plus-87 rating and 230 penalty minutes. He registered his 200th NHL goal on Nov. 26, 2022 while a member of the Calgary Flames, and finished that season with career bests in goals (34), assists (39) and points (73). He was also the first player in League history to score a hat trick in an outdoor game as a member of the Los Angeles Kings, as the team defeated the Avalanche 3-1 in the 2020 NHL Stadium series game. He made his NHL debut against the Sharks on Mar. 16, 2013.

In the postseason, Toffoli has recorded 46 points (20 goals, 26 assists) in 93 playoff games. He won a Stanley Cup with the Kings in the 2014 postseason, appearing in 26 games and recording 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) with a plus-six rating. He set a Los Angeles franchise record for most goals and points by a rookie in a single postseason, and led all NHL rookies that same year in scoring during the championship run. He also helped the Montreal Canadiens reach the Stanley Cup Final in the 2021 season, scoring 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 22 games. Toffoli finished tied for 10th among all NHL skaters in points, and was second on Montreal in the category.

Internationally, he has represented Team Canada at the 2015 and 2023 World Championship, where he captained the squad in 2023. He helped the team achieve a gold medal in both campaigns, combining for 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 20 total games.

The six-foot, 203-pound native of Scarborough, Ontario was originally selected by Los Angeles in the 2010 NHL Draft (second round, 47th overall).