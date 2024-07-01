Sharks sign forward Alexander Wennberg

GettyImages-2075710662

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Alexander Wennberg to a two-year contract worth $10 million ($5 million AAV).

“Alexander is a good two-way center and provides a good veteran presence for our forward group,” said Mike. “He plays a fast-paced game and can be utilized in all situations. We are excited to have him inside the organization.”

Wennberg, 29, split the season with the New York Rangers and Seattle Kraken last year, appearing in a combined 79 NHL games, and scoring 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists). It was the third consecutive year in which he posted 30 points, and fourth straight year where he scored double digit goals. While as a member of the Rangers, he appeared in his milestone 700th NHL game on Mar. 19 vs. the Winnipeg Jets. In the postseason, he appeared in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games and helped the team reach the Eastern Conference Final, scoring two points (one goal, one assist).

Over the course of his NHL career, Wennberg has played in 712 NHL games, scoring 335 points (91 goals, 244 assists). He set career highs in assists (46) and points (59) in the 2016-17 season with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He has also appeared in 58 Stanley Cup Playoff games, scoring 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists). He set career bests in assists (5) and points a single postseason appearance (7) in the 2023 playoffs with Seattle.

Prior to his NHL career, Wennberg appeared in one season for Frolunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), scoring 21 points (16 goals, five assists) in 50 games. That season, he led the league in goals by a junior, and was named as the Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year, and was a finalist for SHL Rookie of the Year.

Internationally, he has represented Team Sweden at the 2013 and 2014 World Junior Championships, winning a silver medal in both tournaments, along with two appearances at the World Championship (2016, 2019). He scored 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) across 18 World Championship games.

The six-foot-two, 190-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden was originally selected by Columbus in the 2013 NHL Draft (first round, 14th overall).

News Feed

Sharks sign forward Tyler Toffoli

Sharks Foundation surpasses $20 million in giving by donating more than $900,000 to Bay Area organizations in 2023-24

July "Summer of Teal" event calendar

Sharks issue qualifying offers

San Jose Sharks announce 2024 Development Camp roster

Sharks re-sign forward Justin Bailey

Sharks re-sign forward Luke Kunin

Sharks select seven players on second day of 2024 NHL Draft

Celebrini has ‘amazing’ night as No. 1 pick by Sharks in 2024 NHL Draft

Sharks draft center Macklin Celebrini, defenseman Sam Dickinson in first round of 2024 NHL Draft

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

'Uncle' Steve Nash, two-time NBA MVP, lauds Sharks No. 1 pick Celebrini

Celebrini selected No. 1 by Sharks in 2024 NHL Draft

Sharks acquire Carl Grundstrom from Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Kyle Burroughs

Sharks acquire 11th-overall selection from Buffalo Sabres

Sharks acquire defenseman Jake Walman and a second round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Red Wings in exchange for future considerations

Sharks announce hiring of Mike Potenza as director of high performance

Sharks acquire forward Egor Afanasyev from Nashville Predators