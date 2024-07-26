Sharks re-sign forward Thomas Bordeleau

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Thomas Bordeleau to a one-year, two-way contract.

“Thomas showed a lot of growth in his game with us last season,” said Grier. “We’re excited to see him continue to take positive steps this coming year.”

Bordeleau, 22, appeared in 27 games with the Sharks in 2023-24 and registered 11 points (six goals, five assists). He finished fifth on the club with four power play goals on the year, three coming in the final 21 games of the season. Bordeleau scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 14 vs. Colorado and tallied his first NHL multi-point effort with a pair of goals on March 9 vs. Ottawa.

Bordeleau appeared in 35 American Hockey League (AHL) games last season with the Barracuda, posting 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists). In his AHL stint, the forward had a pair of three-point efforts – Nov. 21 vs. San Diego (two goals, one assist) and Feb. 14 at San Diego (three assists).

In his career, Bordeleau has appeared in 43 NHL games, totaling 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) and has skated in 102 AHL contests, registering 69 points (33 goals, 36 assists). He was an AHL All-Star Classic participant in the 2022-23 season, finishing the year with 41 points (22 goals, 19 assists) in 65 games.

Prior to his professional career, Bordeleau played in the NCAA for the Michigan Wolverines, earning the Tim Taylor Award, given annually to the top collegiate rookie, as well as Big 10 Rookie of the Year and a place on the conference’s All-Rookie Team and Second All-Star Team in 2020-21. He followed with a conference championship and was on the Big 10 Honorable Mention All-Star Team in 2021-22.

In international competition, Bordeleau was selected as a ‘Top Three Player’ on Team USA at the 2022 World Junior Championship, leading the United States with eight points (one goal, seven assists) in five games. He also competed at the 2022 IIHF World Championship, finishing the tournament with two goals in eight games.

The five-foot-10, 175-pound Houston, Texas native was selected by San Jose in the 2020 NHL Draft (second round, 38th overall).