Sharks sign defenseman Sam Dickinson to entry-level contract

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed defenseman Sam Dickinson to a standard, entry-level contract.

“Sam is a big, mobile defenseman who brings a strong two-way game and excellent hockey IQ,” said Grier. “We’re excited to watch him continue his development as part of our organization.”

Dickinson, 18, posted 70 points (18 goals, 52 assists) with a plus-56 rating in 68 games in 2023-24, finishing second among league blue-liners in plus-minus, fourth in scoring, tied for fourth in assists and seventh in goals. He earned a spot on the OHL Second All-Star Team after leading London defensemen in points and finishing fifth among all Knights skaters on the offensive end. He collected 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 18 postseason games, including six points (two goals, four assists) in a four-game sweep in the championship round to help London win the league championship.

At the 2024 Memorial Cup, Dickinson tallied four points (two goals, two assists) in four games, finishing the tournament with a plus-6 rating. He finished the championship game with a goal and an assist as London finished as runner-up.

Dickinson, who was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2022-23 after tallying 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 62 games, has totaled 93 points (27 goals, 66 assists) and a plus-61 rating in 130 career OHL games.

In international competition, Dickinson won a Gold Medal with Canada at the 2023 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, finishing the tournament with three assists in five games.

The six-foot-three, 203-pound native of Toronto, Ontario was selected by San Jose in the 2024 NHL Draft (first round, 11th overall).