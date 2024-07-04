Sharks sign Carl Grundström to two-year contract

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Carl Grundström to a two-year contract worth $3.6 million ($1.8 million AAV).

“Carl brings consistent competitiveness to our lineup,” said Grier. “He showed that he is able to contribute not just in the offensive zone, but is also difficult to play against on the defensive end. We’re excited to add him to the organization.”

Grundstrom, 26, was acquired by San Jose on June 27 from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for defenseman Kyle Burroughs. He registered 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 50 games with the Kings in 2023-24, following a strong 2022-23 campaign in which he set career highs in all scoring categories with 19 points, 12 goals and seven assists in 57 contests. He also played in two games with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season, tallying two points (one goal, one assist).

In his career, Grundström has played in 236 NHL games and has scored 67 points (40 goals, 27 assists). He made his NHL debut on March 9, 2019 at Arizona, scoring a goal in the contest. He skated in 99 AHL games over five seasons and posted 72 points (30 goals, 42 assists) in the league. He won the 2018 Calder Cup with the Toronto Marlies, adding 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 20 games of the title run.

Internationally, Grundström has represented Sweden at the 2022, 2023 and 2024 World Championships, most recently helping the team earn a Bronze Medal at the 2024 tournament, punctuating the competition with two goals in the Bronze Medal game against Canada.

Prior to his North American career, the forward played four seasons in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), logging 65 points (40 goals, 25 assists) over 153 games as a member of Frolunda HC and MoDo. He helped Frolunda to a Champions Hockey League title in 2016-17 and led all SHL U-20 players that season in goals (14) and points (20) in 45 games.

The six-foot, 200-pound Umea, Sweden native was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Draft (second round, 57th overall).