Sharks name Ryane Clowe Assistant General Manager

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the team has hired Ryane Clowe as assistant general manager.

Clowe will work closely with Grier and existing assistant general managers Tom Holy and Joe Will overseeing all aspects of the Sharks hockey operations department.

Clowe spent the last three seasons with the New York Rangers as senior advisor and hockey operations advisor to General Manager Chris Drury. In that role, Clowe assisted Drury in all areas of hockey operations, including scouting. The Rangers successfully made the post season the past two seasons, including reaching the Eastern Conference Final last year, before being eliminated by the eventual Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers.

Previously, Clowe spent a portion of the 2018-19 season as head coach for the Newfoundland Growlers but stepped down from the role due to health concerns. Between 2016-2018, he served as an assistant coach with the New Jersey Devils, working under John Hynes. He served as the ‘eye in the sky’ for the staff during games and worked on the team’s pre-scouts.

Clowe played in ten NHL seasons between 2005-2015, primarily with the Sharks. Drafted by San Jose in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2001 NHL Draft, Clowe played in 423 games with the Sharks, posting 271 points (101 goals, 170 assists) and 567 penalty minutes. His 271 points place him 14th on the Sharks all-time scoring list and he ranks fifth all time in penalty minutes.

Clowe was also a prominent contributor on the Sharks Stanley Cup Playoff runs, adding 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) and 97 penalty minutes in 68 postseason games. His 97 postseason penalty minutes are tops in franchise history and he ranks seventh in playoff points and tenth in postseason games played.

The rugged power forward finished his stellar career with the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils between 2013-2015. In total, he appeared in 491 regular season NHL games, collecting 309 points (112 goals, 197 assists) and 618 penalty minutes.