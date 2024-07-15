Sharks re-sign forward Brandon Coe

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Brandon Coe to a one-year, two-way contract.

Coe, 22, played in 57 games for the San Jose Barracuda in the American Hockey League (AHL), finishing the year with career highs in points (17) and goals (12). He registered two multi-point games, coming Oct. 20 vs. Henderson (one goal, one assist) and Mar. 20 vs. San Diego (one goal, one assist). Coe started the season with five points (four goals, one assist) in the first six games.

In his first full AHL season in 2022-23, Coe tallied 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 56 games. He potted two goals on Oct. 22, 2022 vs. Henderson in the second game of the year, one of four multi-point games in the campaign. In 130 career AHL games, Coe has scored 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists).

Prior to his professional career, Coe spent four seasons with the North Bay Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), concluding his junior tenure with 218 points (86 goals, 132 assists) in 250 games. He earned OHL First All-Star Team and OHL Overage Player of the Year recognition in his final year, posting career bests of 101 points, 34 goals and 67 assists in 2021-22, leading his club in assists and finishing second in points and goals. He also played in 17 AHL games in 2020-21, totaling five points (one goal, four assists).

The six-foot-four, 188-pound Toronto, Ontario native was selected by San Jose in the 2020 NHL Draft (fourth round, 98th overall).