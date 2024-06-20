Sharks announce 2024 preseason schedule

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced their preseason schedule for the 2024-25 season today. The Sharks currently have six preseason games with four of them at SAP Center at San Jose.

The Sharks Audio Network will broadcast all Sharks preseason games in 2024 via the Sharks + SAP Center app presented by Western Digital and on sjsharks.com/listen.

The fourth home preseason game on Sept. 24 vs. Anaheim at SAP Center will be the culmination of the Sharks Around The Bay Tour, which aims to make the team and Sharks hockey more accessible to fans across the Bay Area. In line with that, the game will have special pricing and programming that makes it more accessible to the community. Details regarding the game will be announced at a later date. This game will not be included in a Sharks 365 membership.

To secure your tickets today, become a Sharks 365 member. Sharks 365 is a flexible full season membership that provides unmatched access to a team with young stars on the rise, exclusive member events, and custom benefits that fit your needs. This season, Sharks 365 members are guaranteed to witness Joe Thornton’s #19 raised to the rafters in the Tank, next to Sharks legend, Patrick Marleau.To become a Sharks 365 member, visit https://www.nhl.com/sharks/tickets/sharks365-home.

The 2024-25 Sharks regular season schedule, presented by Southwest Airlines, will be announced at a later date along with information surrounding individual game tickets.