Sharks host “Green Game” on April 8 celebrating sustainability and community impact

The San Jose Sharks invite fans to join them on Wednesday, April 8 at 7 p.m. as they take on the Edmonton Oilers at SAP Center for the team’s Green Game, a night dedicated to environmental sustainability, innovation, and community engagement in celebration of Earth Month.

Throughout the game, the Sharks will spotlight impactful sustainability initiatives both inside the arena and across the San Jose community.

Community Impact

Earlier this year, the Sharks partnered with the City of San Jose to launch “Fins of Arena Green,” an employee-driven volunteer group dedicated to maintaining and beautifying Arena Green park, located adjacent to SAP Center. The initiative has already made a meaningful local impact, with San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan joining volunteers on-site to support efforts in preserving this important public space. The Sharks will continue this program throughout the off-season and leading into next year to encourage guests, residents, and fans to enjoy a park renewed.

In line with their education pillar and in partnership with the PG&E Foundation, the Sharks Foundation provided a $20,000 Community Assist Grant to Walden West Foundation whose mission is to empower the children of Santa Clara County to develop a lifelong passion for science, engineering, and environmental stewardship. The grant will support the preparation, installation, and materials needed for the creation of the Miyawaki forest at Walden West Outdoor School in Saratoga, giving campers an opportunity to dive deeply into a native ecosystem, seeing how it grows, develops, and sustains. On March 26, 30 volunteers from Team Teal and PG&E spent the morning planting the first plot of the micro-forest.

Sustainability at SAP Center

The Sharks continue to prioritize environmentally responsible operations at SAP Center through a variety of initiatives, including:

Expanded vegan menu offerings

Reduction of single-use plastics

Use of paper straws and aluminum cups

Water refill stations

Fully cashless transactions

Advanced waste diversion and management systems, ensuring all non-reusable materials are sorted and recycled

In partnership with Aramark, SAP Center is also leading in sustainable food service practices:

Recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Agriculture as a Food Loss and Waste 2030 Champion

Longstanding member of the Food Waste Reduction Alliance

Donation of over 15,000 pounds of food in the past three years to Martha’s Kitchen, helping feed underserved communities while reducing waste

Commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions through sustainable sourcing, including a no-deforestation policy and responsible beef sourcing

Additionally, Aramark is the first food service provider to join the Ocean Plastics Leadership Network, helping address the global plastics crisis.

Sustainable Transportation with Caltrain

The Sharks are proud to partner with Caltrain to offer a special 2025–26 ticket package for select games, bundling game tickets with complimentary round-trip rail passes to San Jose Diridon Station, conveniently located across from SAP Center.

Caltrain’s modernization highlights include:

A transition to an all-electric fleet powered by 100% renewable energy

Projected reduction of 250,000 metric tons of CO₂ annually

Regenerative braking technology returning approximately 23% of energy back to the grid

Reduced noise pollution and elimination of diesel emissions

Increased efficiency and capacity to reduce roadway congestion

In-Game Activations & Partners

Fans attending Green Game can learn more about sustainability efforts from:

San Jose State University Sustainability Program: https://www.sjsu.edu/sustainability/

The City of San Jose: https://www.sanjoseca.gov/your-government/departments-offices/energy/climate-smart-san-jose

Green Sports Alliance: https://www.greensportsalliance.org/

NHL Green will be providing reusable water bottles for a few lucky fans to fill at the water station on the concourse at section 117. Guests are permitted to bring in empty, reusable water bottles to use at this station. https://www.nhl.com/community/nhl-green/

The Sharks Pro Shop will also feature:

A collaboration with San Jose’s own local vintage sports merchandise vendors Popupsi and San Francisco’s Big Time Vintage offering curated and retro merchandise to the game, giving Sharks apparel a second life.

A refreshed assortment from Refried who takes older merchandise and upcycles it into new designs including vests made from recycled jerseys

Be on the Lookout for Sharkie for “Save the Seas” Seed Kits

During the game, fans are encouraged to participate in sustainability efforts at home. Sharkie, the Sharks loveable mascot, will be distributing “Save the Seas” Seed Kits, featuring California native wildflowers. These pollinator-friendly plants support biodiversity and help reduce environmental runoff, connecting local action to ocean conservation. Because what we plant on land helps life in the ocean.

For more information about the NHL’s sustainability efforts, please visit nhl.com/community/nhl-green/.